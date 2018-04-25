The best London gigs in 2018
When it comes to live music in London, it’s wise to plan ahead. The most popular London gigs sell out months in advance. Here’s our round-up of the most massive London live shows in 2018, to help you make sure you don't miss out. If you've really been bitten by the live music bug, also check out our guide to the best London music festivals and best UK music festivals. And remember to save a bit of money for the merch stand.
The Rolling Stones
The world's most enduring rock 'n' roll band bring their 'No Filter' tour to town for a trio of stadium dates. Expect a setlist packed with classics like 'Gimme Shelter', 'Start Me Up' and 'Sympathy for the Devil'.
London Stadium. May 22, 25. Twickenham Stadium. Jun 19.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Four years after their first co-headlining tour, music's ultimate power couple are hitting the road again for 'On The Run II'. Jay may have 99 problems, but packing out London Stadium ain't one.
London Stadium. Jun 15-16.
Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl and co. blast out tracks from last year's 'Concrete and Gold' album plus signature tunes like 'Best of You' and 'All My Life'. It's safe to say the London Stadium will be rocked to its foundations.
London Stadium. Jun 22-23.
Taylor Swift
I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now... because she's on-stage at Wembley Stadium. Last year's 'Reputation' album showed a slightly darker and more defiant side to Swift, so expect the accompanying tour to add a few sharp edges to her usual pop perfection.
Wembley Stadium. Jun 22-23.
Eminem
The rap bad boy tours in support of last year's 'Revival' album. Expect to hear classic bangers like 'Lose Yourself' and 'Stan', too.
Twickenham Stadium. Jul 14-15.
Britney Spears
This summer, the pop icon is touring the UK for the first time in seven years. So if you want a ticket for one of her London shows, you better work that booking system, bitch.
The O2. Aug 24-26.
U2
Bono and the boys bring their 'eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour' to the capital for a couple of arena shows. Performed in the round, it's a typically slick mix of rock histronics and state-of-the-art visuals.
The O2. Oct 23-24.
Culture Club
Boy George reunites with the original Culture Club lineup to perform new wave faves like 'Karma Chameleon' and 'Church of the Poison Mind'. Support from Belinda Carlisle and Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey makes this a white hot ticket for '80s pop lovers.
The SSE Arena. Nov 14.
Christine and the Queens
One of 2016's break-out stars returns to play tunes from her 'sweatier' second album. Feel free to add to the vibes by doing your face with magic marker beforehand.
Eventim Apollo. Nov 20-21.
Ennio Morricone
This is the last ever UK concert from the legendary Italian composer who's scored over 500 films and TV shows including 'Once Upon a Time in the West' and 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly'. He turns 90 a couple of weeks before this show, so there's no faulting his stamina.
The O2. Nov 26.
Trentemøller
Anders Trentemøller has slowly been edging away from his role as the master of warm and emotive techno toward beautifully muted, shoegaze-laced indie material with more or less the same vibe: 'Lost', his last album, leant towards hushed, noir-ish blues.
