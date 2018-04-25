The best London gigs in 2018

When it comes to live music in London, it’s wise to plan ahead. The most popular London gigs sell out months in advance. Here’s our round-up of the most massive London live shows in 2018, to help you make sure you don't miss out. If you've really been bitten by the live music bug, also check out our guide to the best London music festivals and best UK music festivals. And remember to save a bit of money for the merch stand.