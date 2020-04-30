10 heartwarming photos of love in lockdown (and how you can share yours as part of a new campaign)

Taken some good snaps over the past few weeks? The people behind annual photography competition Love in London are running a campaign to find the best photos of Love in Lockdown. The categories include ‘love your home’, ‘love your local heroes’, ‘love your neighbours’ and ‘love your pets’. (All taken at a healthy social distance, of course.)

Those entering photos are encouraged to donate to relationship charity Relate when they submit their pictures. A shortlist will be picked by a panel of judges before the public votes for their favourites.

This photography campaign comes as the last one closes. Love in London looked at depictions of all kinds of love in the city – from platonic to romantic to charitable – and raised money for Relate. You've got until midnight today (April 30) to vote for the winners of that round.

Here are some of our favourites from the Love in Lockdown series so far.

Find out how to help and get help in London during lockdown.

Share the story