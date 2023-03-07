London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Yard Sale pizza
Photograph: Yard Sale

10 lucky Londoners will win free Yard Sale pizza for an entire year

Here's how to get your mitts on a Yard Sale black card

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

For years, mystery has swirled around the elusive Nando's black card, which is doled out to a fairly random-seeming selection of people that the peri peri chicken overlords consider worthy (holders are sworn to secrecy, but Ed Sheeran has been photographed proudly clutching his, and Pixie Lott and Oprah Winfrey are also rumoured to have one). Now, luxe pizza purveyor Yard Sale is celebrating the delivery of its two millionth pizza (frankly, their record-keeping procedures must be immaculate) by creating a black card of its own.

Instead of being reserved for London's social elite, anyone can be in with a chance of winning this black card, providing they're willing to make a modest financial outlay. According to a post on Yard Sale's instagram, all you've got to do is place an order with Yard Sale between today and Tuesday March 14, adding a £1 charity donation at checkout, which will help with the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. 

Then, 10 lucky Londoners will be chosen to win black cards. It's not quite the limitless chicken riches of Nando's, but you do get you one free 12 inch pizza a week, for delivery or collection only. Want to share a meal with your friends? Well, if you live in Tottenham, there's also a competition going where you can win pizza for your whole street. You'll be a much-loved local celebrity in no time: restrain your jealousy, Ed Sheeran!

Here are 19 places for perfect pizza in London

The grim reason parakeets are disappearing from London

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!