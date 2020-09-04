10 things you need to know about socially distanced London theatregoing

1. There is theatre happening in London now (just not a lot)

Outdoor theatre performances have been allowed again in the UK since July, and indoor ones since August. Great! But there is one huge catch: they must abide by social-distancing rules. Because this generally reduces the seating capacity to about a third, it is simply not cost-effective for many theatres to reopen, including, notably, the cramped old playhouses of the West End. But modern theatres tend to be bigger, and an increasing number are taking the plunge and reopening in some capacity. Between April and June, no theatre performances of any sort took place in London. Now there are a handful a night, and increasing.

2. There’s probably something you like on

It’s still early days, and the responses of London theatres to social-distancing restrictions have been amazingly creative. The Bridge has opted to stage an entire 12-show season of monologues (including ‘Beat the Devil’ starring Ralph Fiennes, pictured): a single performer doesn’t have to worry about getting too close to their castmates. There have been several musicals, including a socially distanced restaging of the Open Air Theatre’s hit ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, and ‘Sleepless’, a musical version of the movie ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ in which groundbreaking safety measures have been used to make it look like a regular, un-distanced musical. The Donmar staged ‘Blindness’, a theatrical sound installation with no live actors in it, which was therefore able to open before indoor performances were formally allowed. Coming up: ‘The Mousetrap’ and ‘The Great Gatsby’ are returning to the West End in new versions, and the National Theatre will soon reopen its doors with ‘Death of England: Delroy’, a new drama about what it is to be black and English.

3. The theatres feel safe

At time of writing, I’ve been to three reopened theatres: the Bridge, the Troubadour Wembley Park and the Donmar Warehouse. All of them now have hand sanitiser and temperature checks on the door, face-shielded staff, clearly marked routes of travel and absolutely fuck-tons of perspex. Mask-wearing is mandatory. Paper tickets – long one of the most outdated things about theatres – have been completely abolished. With small audiences, there is no sense of overcrowding: they feel like safe, serene, slightly sterile environments, and the measures feel far more rigorous than in any of the pubs and restaurants I’ve visited. I’ve not yet been to the London Palladium, which is hosting a fair few events this autumn, but apparently owner Andrew Lloyd Webber has installed self-cleaning doorhandles, which is pretty cool.

4. There are far fewer seats (and a lot more legroom)

While the Donmar radically reconfigured its seating plan for ‘Blindness’, the Bridge and the Troubadour have simply eliminated swathes of their seat. It’s kind of weird, but you soon get used to it, and the massive positive knock-on is that there is now acres of legroom.

5. You can bring a friend (as long as you don’t sit next to them)

Seats are generally now in pairs or threes, with a smattering of singles, and you’re only allowed to sit with a family member or somebody in your bubble. I took a friend to the Troubadour, and she was accommodated by being seated two rows behind me, which was fine because she was still the nearest person to me. If you’re on your own (or with somebody you can’t sit next to) most theatres seem happy to let you occupy one seat of a pair, leaving the other empty – however, you might need to phone up to arrange this, or find it simpler to pay for two singles.

6. Audiences are attending

All three shows I went to – none of which were press nights – felt decently close to capacity. Buzzing’s not the word for a one-third-full room, maybe. But London is used to hosting something like 100 theatre shows a night, and clearly a decent number of regular theatregoers are up for making the most of what’s currently on.

7. They’ve upped their drinks games

Theatre bars are still open, and while you can just queue up for a drink in the old-school way, both the Bridge and Troubadour have implemented slick web drinks-ordering systems. You’re allowed to remove your mask to sip your drink during performances, which is a difficult move to carry off with dignity, but I was so far from any other audience members that it didn’t feel like an issue.

8. We don’t know how long it will last for

At the moment there’s not a lot of theatre available to book for in London beyond October 31. This is because social distancing may conceivably end in November, or at the very least it’s when we are due a government update on when social distancing will end. Because of the massive difference this would make, a lot of theatres are keeping their powder dry on their medium-term plans. But as a bare minimum, everything will be socially distanced until the end of October.

9. But they can’t afford to keep doing this forever

Most of the shows that have reopened are doing so at a loss: the producers of ‘The Mousetrap’ have explicitly said that they can only keep it up for so long. The safety measures are expensive, and a one-third-full house simply won’t come close to making money unless you charge prices that thus far nobody has seemed willing to charge. There is a calculation that things can get back to normal – or normal-er – by the end of this year, or early next. Otherwise: theatre is in real trouble.

10. But actually it’s quite nice (for now)

The applause is a bit quieter, and it’s never not going to feel weird wearing a mask. But theatregoing in the social-distancing era is a slick and relaxed affair that’s brought out the best in the theatres that have stepped up. I absolutely wouldn’t say ‘long may it continue’. But if you’re missing theatre and you feel safe making the journey, absolutely do not stay away.

