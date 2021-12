Look, no one wanted London to become the official Plague Capital of Plague Island, a teeming chaos-city packed with positive latty flows and Omicron anxiety. But we’re here, so we might as well make the best of it. And fortunately, Twitter’s population of semi-professional wags is doing just that, with some hilariously relatable tweets about what it’s like living through a mass infection event. Here are some of the best ones we’ve seen:

Instagram stories are now solely positive LFTs and people selling 2 tickets to Little Simz this weekend at Brixton Academy — jack rooke 👋 (@jackrooke) December 16, 2021

all my friends have covid and I'm like "okay you shits, what are you not inviting me to" — Emily McKenna Winter (@EmilyMcWinter) December 16, 2021

me, a man without covid, off to enjoy a lovely night out in festive London pic.twitter.com/lsIJ9E2Cac — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) December 16, 2021

My immune system trying to choose between the booster I got today and the 85 times I was exposed to Covid this weekend pic.twitter.com/QUnIE46hJU — Sean Bernard (@seanbgoneill) December 13, 2021

saw someone refer to london as ‘omicron head office’ and i haven’t stopped laughing about it since — Cardi BTEC (@amelia_perrin) December 17, 2021

Jingle All the Way, but it’s about Arnie rampaging round the chemists of south London on Christmas Eve, trying to find the city’s last remaining box of latty flows — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) December 14, 2021

at what point do we reach the level of omicron infections in London that we decide to switch it around and the like four people still testing negative stay at home while everyone else just lives life as normal outside — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) December 13, 2021

me leaving self isolation on friday to find out everyone else in london has covid now pic.twitter.com/hEYCgyBZCv — Francis Bourgeois’s wig (@leoliveeeeee) December 14, 2021

Avoiding COVID in London right now is like when you’d reach this bit on Snake pic.twitter.com/xrFsiT573h — B (@TweetsByBilal) December 15, 2021

My paranoid ass looking for a faint line on my latty flows because covid is taking London down one f*g at a time rn pic.twitter.com/wPsgntahYb — 👑 HERR 👑 (@HERRTHEQUEEN) December 15, 2021

stranded in london w covid at christmas: a moodboard pic.twitter.com/arqCjcbMu3 — liz hynes (@anticapitalizm) December 14, 2021

