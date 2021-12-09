How to have fun outside in London right now

Because some of us might want to hang out in the fresh air at the moment

Here we go again. Following the government’s announcement of Plan B yesterday, you might be feeling cautious about those upcoming Christmas parties in your diary. But gathering with 30 of your workmates in a packed venue isn’t the only way to socialise. Remember when the great outdoors was our living room, restaurant, bar and dancefloor? It can be again, even in winter.

Loads of London pubs have got wise and installed awnings and heaters in their beer gardens. Terraces couldn’t be cosier, with insulating foliage and blankets to snuggle up in. And these days, it’s common to bask in the glow of a heat lamp when eating outside at restaurants.

You can order pints and mulled wine to go, take in some alfresco art and even see a festive play in the open air. Most of London’s ice rinks are outside, and then there are the Christmas illuminations glowing-up every corner of London right now: grab some friends and head out on a light trail. You can even do your Christmas shopping outdoors at one of the capital’s many seasonal markets.

So, fling on your hat, scarf and gloves and take the party outside.

