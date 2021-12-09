London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Group of people at outside market drinking mulled wine
Photograph: Shutterstock / Monkey Business Images

How to have fun outside in London right now

Because some of us might want to hang out in the fresh air at the moment

Sarah Cohen
Written by
Sarah Cohen
Advertising

Here we go again. Following the government’s announcement of Plan B yesterday, you might be feeling cautious about those upcoming Christmas parties in your diary. But gathering with 30 of your workmates in a packed venue isn’t the only way to socialise. Remember when the great outdoors was our living room, restaurant, bar and dancefloor? It can be again, even in winter.

Loads of London pubs have got wise and installed awnings and heaters in their beer gardens. Terraces couldn’t be cosier, with insulating foliage and blankets to snuggle up in. And these days, it’s common to bask in the glow of a heat lamp when eating outside at restaurants

You can order pints and mulled wine to go, take in some alfresco art and even see a festive play in the open air. Most of London’s ice rinks are outside, and then there are the Christmas illuminations glowing-up every corner of London right now: grab some friends and head out on a light trail. You can even do your Christmas shopping outdoors at one of the capital’s many seasonal markets.

So, fling on your hat, scarf and gloves and take the party outside.

Want more outdoor fun? Explore London’s hidden gardens.

Our ultimate guide to Christmas in London.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Winter

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.