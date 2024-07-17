13 famous London pubs could close as their owner goes into administration

Steve Absolom, the managing director of Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, commented: ‘This is an eclectic collection of well-known and popular pubs and bars located in prime sites across south London. The sites are expected to continue to trade as usual with the support of specialist trading agents at Licensed Solutions.

‘We intend to bring these units to market in due course, representing a fantastic opportunity for investors and trade purchasers alike.’

This isn’t the first time Antic has run into trouble. A subsidiary group called Antic Limited went into administration in 2013 because of tax-related issues. All 13 pubs at risk then ended up being bought in less than a month. There’s hope then, that the 13 pubs at risk now will be snapped up and continue to operate.

The full list of Antic pubs in London that could close

Dogstar, Brixton

Gremio de Brixton, Brixton

Balham Bowls Club, Balham

East Dulwich Tavern, East Dulwich

Tooting Tram and Social, Tooting

The Sun, Camberwell

Antelope, Tooting

Clapton Hart, Clapton

The Elephant and Castle Pub, Elephant and Castle

Hagen & Hyde, Balham

Graveney & Meadow, Tooting

Red Lion, Leytonstone

Coopers, Crystal Palace

Fingers crossed your faves get saved.

