2020 not scary enough for you? Try these Halloween movie nights

A recent study by a university in Denmark revealed that fans of the horror film genre are coping better with the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting the individuals had learned how to cope with negative emotions, stress and fear in a safe setting (on the sofa, with ice cream and mates).

There’s no better reason, then, to get out there to one of London’s socially distanced Halloween screenings. And if you’re going to do it, you might as well do it right – by scaring the living bejesus out of yourself at Deeper Into Movies.

Founded by Steven T Hanley, Deeper Into Movies began as a passion project which found him hosting VHS screenings at London’s dingiest dive bars. Soon, it gained enough acclaim with east London movie goers to successfully move to a Moth Club residency, followed by regular nights at the likes of the Ace Hotel (RIP), Peckham Levels and Pop Brixton.

The events series is aimed at those tired of the feelgood nostalgia offered by many cinema pop-ups, focusing instead on important contemporary cinema and overlooked gems. It also features lectures on cinema, in-person conversations and live score performances.

This Halloween, it’s refusing to let a little thing like a global pandemic get in the way of proceedings, with screenings including cult classic (and criminally underrated) ‘Jacob’s Ladder’ and Ti West’s ‘House of the Devil’, both at Oslo in Hackney, and ‘The Shining’ at The Garage in Highbury’s Halloween night.

Does all that sound a bit too testing for 2020? There’s also a marathon of ‘The Simpsons’ Halloween specials for the fainter of heart.

You can read more about Deeper Into Movies, and book tickets, here.

