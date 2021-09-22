The Prince Charles Cinema always goes all-out for Halloween and this year is no different: its HorrOctober actually starts in September and ends on November 1 – that’s a super-sized month of chills. The season features old favourites such as ‘Alien’, ‘Psycho’ and ‘The Omen’ alongside newer cult classics – ‘Donnie Darko’, ‘The Craft’ – and even newer films like Julia Ducournau’s ‘Raw’. The whole thing crescendoes on October 30 with an all-nighter where you can watch five iconic horror films back to back from 8.30pm ’til dawn. See the Prince Charles Cinema website for the full programme of screenings.
Some people like to watch scary movies from the safety of their sofa with a cushion in front of their eyes. We prefer the communal experience: sitting in a huge, dark space with loads of fellow thrillseekers, all reacting to every collective gasp and shriek. If you’re with us, then you need to get your brave self to one of these Halloween film screenings.
And when we say scary movies, we sometimes mean genuine horrors like ‘The Shining’ and ‘The Omen’, but many now-classic Halloween films are actually camp as Christmas: think ‘Hocus Pocus’ or ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’. Whether you like to be chilled to the bone or raucously entertained, London has a Halloween movie screening for you.
Recommended: Our guide to Halloween in London.