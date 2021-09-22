London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Films for Halloween costumes, Addams Family
‘Addams Family Values’

Halloween movie screenings in London 2021

Where to watch scary films in spooky settings for the ultimate frightfest this Halloween

https://media.timeout.com/images/105815735/image.jpg
https://media.timeout.com/images/105813841/image.jpg
Written by
Sarah Cohen
&
Joe Mackertich
Advertising

Some people like to watch scary movies from the safety of their sofa with a cushion in front of their eyes. We prefer the communal experience: sitting in a huge, dark space with loads of fellow thrillseekers, all reacting to every collective gasp and shriek. If you’re with us, then you need to get your brave self to one of these Halloween film screenings.

And when we say scary movies, we sometimes mean genuine horrors like ‘The Shining’ and ‘The Omen’, but many now-classic Halloween films are actually camp as Christmas: think ‘Hocus Pocus’ or ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’. Whether you like to be chilled to the bone or raucously entertained, London has a Halloween movie screening for you.

Recommended: Our guide to Halloween in London.

Halloween film screenings in London

HorrOctober
Donnie Darko

HorrOctober

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • Leicester Square

The Prince Charles Cinema always goes all-out for Halloween and this year is no different: its HorrOctober actually starts in September and ends on November 1 – that’s a super-sized month of chills. The season features old favourites such as ‘Alien’, ‘Psycho’ and ‘The Omen’ alongside newer cult classics – ‘Donnie Darko’, ‘The Craft’ – and even newer films like Julia Ducournau’s ‘Raw’. The whole thing crescendoes on October 30 with an all-nighter where you can watch five iconic horror films back to back from 8.30pm ’til dawn. See the Prince Charles Cinema website for the full programme of screenings. 

Read more
Halloween at Backyard Cinema
DR

Halloween at Backyard Cinema

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • Wandsworth

Backyard Cinema’s two immersive seasonal screening fantasias, the Winter Night Garden and the Snow Kingdom, will be invaded by all kinds of scary characters for a Halloween takeover. ’Hocus Pocus’ will play multiple times, with guest appearances from ’Scream’, ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, ‘Beetlejuice’, ‘Addams Family Values’, ‘The Lost Boys’ and this year’s ‘Candyman’ reboot.

Read more
Advertising
Rivoli Ballroom Halloween Pop-Up Cinema
The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Rivoli Ballroom Halloween Pop-Up Cinema

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • Brockley

The beautiful Rivoli Ballroom – one of the last remaining ballrooms in town – is open again for its usual series of Halloween pop-up film screenings. In the days running up to fright night, it’ll be showing movies of the spooky and scary (and camp) variety, including ‘The Crow’, 2020’s ‘The Witches’, ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, ‘Hocus Pocus’ and ‘The Shining’. Scroll down to the ‘dates and times’ section for full details of the film programme.

Read more
Halloween 2021 at The Exhibit

Halloween 2021 at The Exhibit

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • Balham

For a truly haunting time, head to Balham for a number of spooky screenings and horror film-themed bottomless brunches. There’s even a huge Halloween party, too. Films that are going to show up include ‘The Omen’, ‘Get Out’, ‘Halloween (2018)’ and ‘Labyrinth’. David Bowie is scary, dammit. 

Read more
Advertising
‘Halloween Kills’
Photograph: Venice Film Festival

‘Halloween Kills’

  • Film
  • Horror

OK, so our reviewer gave this twelfth ‘Halloween’ film one star, so this isn’t exactly a recommendation, but if you’re a completist – or you’re uncritical about your gore – seek out ‘Halloween Kills’ in a cinema near you from October 15.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Hungry for more horror?

The 100 best horror films

The 100 best horror films

  • Film
  • Horror

The best horror films don't just shock or excite us. They make us think, picking at the fabric of reality and exposing the bloody underbelly. Pull up a coffin, pour yourself a nice big glass of O-negative and plunge into our list of the 100 best horror films.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Halloween

      You may also like
        Best selling Time Out Offers
          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.