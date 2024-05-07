London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dulwich College, London
Photograph: Jono Photography / Shutterstock.com

21 London schools have been nominated for prestigious awards

The Tes School Awards is known as the ‘Oscars of education’ – and it’s just announced its 2024 shortlist

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

London is a cracking place to get a good education. We’ve got quite a few prestigious universities, and eight of the world’s best schools, according to the Times. Plus, students have a tonne of amazing museums and culture right at their fingertips. 

In the latest news cementing the capital as a world leader in schooling, over a dozen London schools have been nominated in the prestigious Tes School Awards 2024. Known as the ‘Oscars of education’, London schools have dominated the awards across the board this year. 

Establishments from the capital were nominated for 21 awards across 17 different categories, including Secondary School of the Year, Primary School of the Year and Headteacher of the Year. 

In 2023, Secondary School of the Year was handed to the Totteridge Academy in Barnet, north London. This year, London nominations include Cardinal Pole School in Hackney and Kingsdale Foundation School in Sydenham. 

The Big Smoke swept the floor in the Excellence in Creative Arts category, with three out of eight nominated schools being from London. Schools from the capital are also up for awards in staff welfare, the best teaching assistant and Inclusive School of the Year. 

The winners will be announced on Friday June 21 at an event at the Grosvenor Hotel on Park Lane. Let’s see if London really is the best in class. 

All the London schools nominated in the Tes School Awards 2024 

Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Setting of the Year
Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School, Hertfordshire

Excellence in Creative Arts
King’s College School, Greater London
Kingsdale Foundation School, London
The Archer Academy, London

Headteacher of the Year (Independent)
Dr Joe Spence, Dulwich College, London

Headteacher of the Year (State)
Andrea Rosewell, E-ACT Braintcroft Academy, London

Inclusive School of the Year
Kingsdale Foundation School, London

Independent Prep School of the Year
St Dunstan’s College Junior School, Greater London
Wimbledon High Junior School GDST, London

Independent Senior School of the Year
City of London School for Girls, London
Wimbledon High School GDST, London

Primary Curriculum Leader of the Year
Allen Tsui, Willow Brook Primary School Academy, London

Primary School of the Year
St Stephen's CE Primary School, London
Stanhope Primary School, London

Secondary School of the Year
Cardinal Pole School, London
Kingsdale Foundation School, London

Specialist Provision School Leader of the Year
Melissa Perera, The Holmewood School, London

Specialist Provision School of the Year
TCES National Online School, London

Staff Wellbeing School of the Year
Archer Academy, London

Teaching Assistant of the Year
Skye Collins, The Holmewood School, London

Trust Team of the Year – 10 or more schools
AET, London

Did you see that these two famous London universities are merging?

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.