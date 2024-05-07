21 London schools have been nominated for prestigious awards

The Tes School Awards is known as the ‘Oscars of education’ – and it’s just announced its 2024 shortlist

London is a cracking place to get a good education. We’ve got quite a few prestigious universities, and eight of the world’s best schools, according to the Times. Plus, students have a tonne of amazing museums and culture right at their fingertips.

In the latest news cementing the capital as a world leader in schooling, over a dozen London schools have been nominated in the prestigious Tes School Awards 2024. Known as the ‘Oscars of education’, London schools have dominated the awards across the board this year.

Establishments from the capital were nominated for 21 awards across 17 different categories, including Secondary School of the Year, Primary School of the Year and Headteacher of the Year.

In 2023, Secondary School of the Year was handed to the Totteridge Academy in Barnet, north London. This year, London nominations include Cardinal Pole School in Hackney and Kingsdale Foundation School in Sydenham.

The Big Smoke swept the floor in the Excellence in Creative Arts category, with three out of eight nominated schools being from London. Schools from the capital are also up for awards in staff welfare, the best teaching assistant and Inclusive School of the Year.

The winners will be announced on Friday June 21 at an event at the Grosvenor Hotel on Park Lane. Let’s see if London really is the best in class.

All the London schools nominated in the Tes School Awards 2024

Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Setting of the Year

Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School, Hertfordshire

Excellence in Creative Arts

King’s College School, Greater London

Kingsdale Foundation School, London

The Archer Academy, London

Headteacher of the Year (Independent)

Dr Joe Spence, Dulwich College, London

Headteacher of the Year (State)

Andrea Rosewell, E-ACT Braintcroft Academy, London

Inclusive School of the Year

Kingsdale Foundation School, London

Independent Prep School of the Year

St Dunstan’s College Junior School, Greater London

Wimbledon High Junior School GDST, London

Independent Senior School of the Year

City of London School for Girls, London

Wimbledon High School GDST, London

Primary Curriculum Leader of the Year

Allen Tsui, Willow Brook Primary School Academy, London

Primary School of the Year

St Stephen's CE Primary School, London

Stanhope Primary School, London

Secondary School of the Year

Cardinal Pole School, London

Kingsdale Foundation School, London

Specialist Provision School Leader of the Year

Melissa Perera, The Holmewood School, London

Specialist Provision School of the Year

TCES National Online School, London

Staff Wellbeing School of the Year

Archer Academy, London

Teaching Assistant of the Year

Skye Collins, The Holmewood School, London

Trust Team of the Year – 10 or more schools

AET, London

