21 London schools have been nominated for prestigious awards

London is a cracking place to get a good education. We’ve got quite a few prestigious universities, and eight of the world’s best schools, according to the Times. Plus, students have a tonne of amazing museums and culture right at their fingertips.
In the latest news cementing the capital as a world leader in schooling, over a dozen London schools have been nominated in the prestigious Tes School Awards 2024. Known as the ‘Oscars of education’, London schools have dominated the awards across the board this year.
Establishments from the capital were nominated for 21 awards across 17 different categories, including Secondary School of the Year, Primary School of the Year and Headteacher of the Year.
In 2023, Secondary School of the Year was handed to the Totteridge Academy in Barnet, north London. This year, London nominations include Cardinal Pole School in Hackney and Kingsdale Foundation School in Sydenham.
The Big Smoke swept the floor in the Excellence in Creative Arts category, with three out of eight nominated schools being from London. Schools from the capital are also up for awards in staff welfare, the best teaching assistant and Inclusive School of the Year.
The winners will be announced on Friday June 21 at an event at the Grosvenor Hotel on Park Lane. Let’s see if London really is the best in class.
All the London schools nominated in the Tes School Awards 2024
Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Setting of the Year
Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School, Hertfordshire
Excellence in Creative Arts
King’s College School, Greater London
Kingsdale Foundation School, London
The Archer Academy, London
Headteacher of the Year (Independent)
Dr Joe Spence, Dulwich College, London
Headteacher of the Year (State)
Andrea Rosewell, E-ACT Braintcroft Academy, London
Inclusive School of the Year
Kingsdale Foundation School, London
Independent Prep School of the Year
St Dunstan’s College Junior School, Greater London
Wimbledon High Junior School GDST, London
Independent Senior School of the Year
City of London School for Girls, London
Wimbledon High School GDST, London
Primary Curriculum Leader of the Year
Allen Tsui, Willow Brook Primary School Academy, London
Primary School of the Year
St Stephen's CE Primary School, London
Stanhope Primary School, London
Secondary School of the Year
Cardinal Pole School, London
Kingsdale Foundation School, London
Specialist Provision School Leader of the Year
Melissa Perera, The Holmewood School, London
Specialist Provision School of the Year
TCES National Online School, London
Staff Wellbeing School of the Year
Archer Academy, London
Teaching Assistant of the Year
Skye Collins, The Holmewood School, London
Trust Team of the Year – 10 or more schools
AET, London
