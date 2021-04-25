The top ten museums in London
London’s so flipping cultural – we’ve got world-class museums coming out of our ears. Here are ten of the best
London’s major museums and galleries are allowed to reopen from May 17. Check with their sites before visiting, though: you may have to book a timed slot to see their collections and temporary shows.
London is one of the greatest cities in the world for museums and galleries. We’ve got national museums, niche museums, weird museums, local museums, museums specialising in cartoons, advertising, medicine, toys, fans and Sigmund Freud. There are more than 170 of them, in fact. Many of London’s great temples to culture and history are free. At the moment, museums will be a little different, with one-way systems and social distancing. Which is a good thing, if it means they can reopen and we can marvel again at their treasures.
The best museums in London
1. V&A
Reopening on May 19. Booking required.
What is it? One of the greatest collections of decorative art, design, fashion and textiles in the world. The permanent exhibits in this South Ken cathedral to creativity are free to visit and include a mini pet cemetery (hello, Stephen King fans).
Why go? To check out some amazing design and eat cake in the sunny Italianate courtyard. Bliss.
Temporary shows ‘Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser’ (opens May 22). ‘Bags: Inside Out’ (until Jan 16 2022).
2. British Museum
Reopening May 17. Booking required.
What is it? Since it opened in 1759 – the first-ever public national museum – the British Museum has been displaying artefacts of world heritage, including the Rosetta Stone and the Parthenon sculptures.
Why go? The museum has more than 8 million objects in its collection, 50,000 of which are on display. That’s a lot of bang for your buck, considering entrance to the main galleries is free.
Temporary shows ‘Thomas Becket’, Murder and the Making of a Saint’ (May 20-Aug 22). ‘Nero, The Man Behind the Myth’ (May 27-Oct 24)
3. Natural History Museum
Reopening on May 17. Booking required.
What is it? Full of more nature-based information than David Attenborough, the magnificent South Kensington home of around 80 million plant, animal, fossil, rock and mineral specimens.
Why go? To come face-to-face with animatronic dinosaurs, a man-sized model of a foetus, a dodo, a giant sequoia tree, an earthquake simulator, glow-in-the-dark crystals and much more. Plus, it’s also a world-class research institution.
Temporary shows ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature’ (May 17-Jan 3 2022). ‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ (may 17-Aug 17).
4. Imperial War Museum
Reopening on May 19. Booking required.
What is it? A powerful museum shining a light on people’s experiences of conflict from the First World War to today. A few minutes’ walk from Waterloo, IWM is made up of permanent galleries, such as the ace Curiosities of War exhibit, and temporary displays, exploring recent conflicts and terrorist attacks.
Why go? For impressive and extensive collections, including the profoundly moving and troubling permanent Holocaust gallery (not recommended for under-14s).
5. National Maritime Museum
Reopening May 17.
What is it? Hello, sailor! An ode to all things nautical and a treasure trove of watery artefacts, maps, art and memorabilia. The museum is part of the Royal Museums, Greenwich, which also features the Queen’s House gallery, the Cutty Sark clipper ship and the Royal Observatory.
Why go? To be wowed by almost 2.5 million historical items, such as Admiral Nelson’s uniform from the battle of Trafalgar.
Temporary shows ‘Tudors to Windsors: British Royal Portraits’ (May 28-Oct 31)
6. Science Museum
Reopening on May 19. Booking required.
What is it? You don’t have to be a physics or chemistry nerd to have an incredible time at the Science Museum. Founded in 1857, all seven floors of the building house hands-on exhibits, mad-looking inventions from throughout history and shiny machines. Highlights include a sixteenth-century artificial arm and a cross-section of a real-life Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet.
Why go? To discover the incredible ‘Information Age’ exhibition – which is where the Queen sent her first tweet, signed ‘Elizabeth R’.
7. Design Museum
Reopening on May 18. Booking required.
What is it? A fascinating museum that explores contemporary design and architecture. The Design Museum is bursting with free temporary exhibitions, pop-ups and bookable displays.
Why go? The museum’s newish home in Kensington is an absolute design feat, and when you’ve finished your walkabout, take a detour to the nearby Holland Park Kyoto Garden for some well-deserved rest and recuperation.
Temporary shows ‘Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street’ (May 18-Jun 6). ‘Margaret Calvert: Woman at Work’ May 18-Aug 22). ‘Charlotte Perriand: The Modern Life’ (Jun 19-Sep 5).
8. London Transport Museum
Reopening May 17. Booking required.
What is it? The Covent Garden residence of all things London Transport. It’s home to vintage red Routemaster buses, early tube trains, maps, transport signs and uniforms, as well as ace posters, artworks and photographs capturing London from 1860 to the present day.
Why go? Who’d have thought that the history of London’s world-famous transport network is totally fascinating? Well, turns out it is and once you’ve bought entry you can visit any time for an entire year.
9. Sir John Soane’s Museum
Reopening May 19. Booking required.
What is it? The London home of architect Sir John Soane, who designed the Bank of England, Dulwich Picture Gallery and numerous other significant buildings. Soane (1753-1837) obsessively collected art, furniture and architectural ornamentation. In the nineteenth century, he turned his house into a museum to which, he said, ‘amateurs and students’ should have access. The result is this perfectly amazing place.
Why go? See above. There’s nowhere like it in London. In the world, probably. Quite apart from the collection, the decoration of Soane’s home is extraordinary. Mirrors and light wells channel and direct daylight, walls open out like cabinets to display paintings (Canaletto, Turner, Hogarth). The Monument Court contains an alabaster sarcophagus so fine it’s almost translucent, carved for the pharaoh Seti I (1291-78 BC).
Temporary shows ‘The Romance of Ruins’ (May 19-Sep 5)
10. Museum of London
Reopening May 19. Booking required.
What is it? The history of London, from prehistoric times to the present is told in the Museum of London through reconstructed interiors and street scenes, alongside displays of original artefacts found during the museum's archaeological digs across the city.
Why go? The Museum of London is a strange throwback to when museum-going in the capital was a less spangly activity. You can sense the principles on which the collection had been put together and the underlying desire to represent the capital’s history in every walk of life. Plus, it’s next to the Barbican, which is always a fun place to roam around. The Museum of London Docklands offshoot is also fascinating, with a terrific permanent gallery about London and the slave trade.
