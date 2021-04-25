The top ten museums in London

London’s so flipping cultural – we’ve got world-class museums coming out of our ears. Here are ten of the best

London’s major museums and galleries are allowed to reopen from May 17. Check with their sites before visiting, though: you may have to book a timed slot to see their collections and temporary shows.

London is one of the greatest cities in the world for museums and galleries. We’ve got national museums, niche museums, weird museums, local museums, museums specialising in cartoons, advertising, medicine, toys, fans and Sigmund Freud. There are more than 170 of them, in fact. Many of London’s great temples to culture and history are free. At the moment, museums will be a little different, with one-way systems and social distancing. Which is a good thing, if it means they can reopen and we can marvel again at their treasures.

