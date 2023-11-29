21 Savage at London O2 Arena: timings, setlist, tickets and everything you need to know

The platinum-selling, British-born rapper is playing a huge show in Greenwich this week

21 Savage is in town this week for his very first headline UK gig – and it’s been a long time coming. The rapper (whose birth name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) is one of this generation’s most popular rappers, with platinum-selling albums and collaborations with Drake, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Travis Scott and many, many more huge names.

This week’s show promises to be a big deal, not least because it follows a saga in which 21 Savage was arrested for being, well, British. In 2019 American immigration officials revealed that he was actually a UK citizen (born in Plaistow,, east London, no less) who had come to the US as a child and stayed on a visa that expired way back in 2006. All that’s sorted now, with Savage getting his American citizenship this year.

So, think of 21 Savage’s massive O2 show as something of a homecoming. Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from timings and tickets to a potential setlist.

When is 21 Savage playing at London’s O2 Arena?

The rapper’s show is on Thursday, November 30.

What time will 21 Savage come on stage?

This hasn’t been confirmed. However, expect the rapper to take to the stage at around 9pm.

When do the doors open?

Doors will open at 6:30pm.

Any news on the setlist?

Expect a few changes, but this was 21 Savage’s setlist in Birmingham last week, according to Setlist.fm.

Runnin Glock in My Lap Don't Come Out the House (Metro Boomin cover) No Heart Who Want Smoke?? (Nardo Wick cover) Many Men Dip Dip Walk Em Down (Don’t Kill Civilians) (Metro Boomin cover) EA (Young Nudy cover) Red Opps Broke Boys 10 Freaky Girls (Metro Boomin cover) ball w/o You Ocean Drive out for the night Privileged Rappers Right Now Spin Bout U X Peaches & Eggplants (Young Nudy cover) a&t On BS TOPIA TWINS (Travis Scott cover) Creepin' (Metro Boomin cover) m y . l i f e (J. Cole cover) a lot Rich N**** Shit Rockstar (Post Malone cover) Jimmy Cooks (Drake cover) Knife Talk (Drake cover) Bank Account Rich Flex

Who is supporting 21 Savage at the O2?

Support comes from trap/hip-hop artist Baby Drill and rapper 21 Lil Harold.

What time will 21 Savage’s show finish?

Expect the gig to wrap up by 11pm.

Are there any tickets left?

Some tickets are still available, starting from £45 and going all the way up to £334. Find tickets on AXS here.

What’s the London O2’s bag policy?

You can bring in one bag that is sized A4 or smaller. Larger bags must be left in a storage facility that costs £10.

