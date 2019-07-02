3 great community street parties this weekend

Meet your neighbours – or hang with someone else’s – at these wholesome local festivals

Portobello Road’s cooler sibling is going full pedestrian on Sunday for its neighbourhood festival. Instead of cars, it’ll be jammed with food stalls and a music stage. It’s one for locals, but you don’t need a W10 postcode to join in. Golborne Rd. Tube: Ladbroke Grove. Sun Jul 7. Free.

Okay, this one isn’t so much a street party as a village green takeover – last year saw 20,000 people descend on Winchmore Hill. It’ll be a proper old-school, family-friendly fête: donkeys, Punch ’n’ Judy, fairground rides. The lot. Winchmore Hill. Winchmore Hill rail. Sat Jul 6. Free.

You’ll find street food, outdoor craft beer bars, funfair rides, a competitive table tennis tournament and a wellness area smack bang on Myddleton Road this Sunday. Myddleton Rd. Tube: Bounds Green. Sun Jul 7. Free.

