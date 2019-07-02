3 great community street parties this weekend

Meet your neighbours – or hang with someone else’s – at these wholesome local festivals
Golborne Road Festival
Portobello Road’s cooler sibling is going full pedestrian on Sunday for its neighbourhood festival. Instead of cars, it’ll be jammed with food stalls and a music stage. It’s one for locals, but you don’t need a W10 postcode to join in. Golborne Rd. Tube: Ladbroke Grove. Sun Jul 7. Free.
Fancy Fair 2019
Okay, this one isn’t so much a street party as a village green takeover – last year saw 20,000 people descend on Winchmore Hill. It’ll be a proper old-school, family-friendly fête: donkeys, Punch ’n’ Judy, fairground rides. The lot. Winchmore Hill. Winchmore Hill rail. Sat Jul 6. Free.
Myddleton Road Summer Festival
You’ll find street food, outdoor craft beer bars, funfair rides, a competitive table tennis tournament and a wellness area smack bang on Myddleton Road this Sunday. Myddleton Rd. Tube: Bounds Green. Sun Jul 7. Free.
