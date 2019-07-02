Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right 3 great community street parties this weekend
News / City Life

3 great community street parties this weekend

By Kmccabe Posted: Tuesday July 2 2019, 4:28pm

Meet your neighbours – or hang with someone else’s – at these wholesome local festivals

Golborne Road Festival

Portobello Road’s cooler sibling is going full pedestrian on Sunday for its neighbourhood festival. Instead of cars, it’ll be jammed with food stalls and a music stage. It’s one for locals, but you don’t need a W10 postcode to join in. Golborne Rd. Tube: Ladbroke Grove. Sun Jul 7. Free.

Fancy Fair 2019

Okay, this one isn’t so much a street party as a village green takeover – last year saw 20,000 people descend on Winchmore Hill. It’ll be a proper old-school, family-friendly fête: donkeys, Punch ’n’ Judy, fairground rides. The lot. Winchmore Hill. Winchmore Hill rail. Sat Jul 6. Free.

Myddleton Road Summer Festival

You’ll find street food, outdoor craft beer bars, funfair rides, a competitive table tennis tournament and a wellness area smack bang on Myddleton Road this Sunday. Myddleton Rd. Tube: Bounds Green. Sun Jul 7. Free.

