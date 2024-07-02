3 London schools won big prizes at the prestigious TES School Awards 2024

In May we reported that 21 London schools had been nominated for the prestigious TES School Awards, AKA the ‘Oscars for Education’. Now, the results are in. We’re very pleased to say that three schools from the UK capital won big at the global Tes School Awards 2024.

This year London schools were shortlisted across 17 different categories, including ‘Secondary School of the Year’, ‘Primary School of the Year’ and ‘Headteacher of the Year’, at the awards.

London schools took home the prize in three categories: ‘Headteacher of the Year (Independent)’, ‘Trust Team of the Year – 9 schools or less’, and ‘Primary School of the Year’.

The award for ‘Headteacher of the Year’ went to Dr Joe Spence from Dulwich College. Judge Julie Robinson said: ‘He has demonstrated an amazing social mission in his time at Dulwich College. He has widened access, built meaningful and effective partnerships locally, and he’s been really active in inclusion, having achieved a huge amount in a long tenure.’

St Stephen’s Church of England Primary School in Shepherd’s Bush was named Primary School of the Year for its ‘rich, relevant, broad and balanced curriculum which contributes to the outstanding learning and achievement of its pupils’.

‘Trust Team of the Year – 9 schools or less’ was awarded to London South East Academies Trust. Judges praised the trust for improving the lives of its students, working with local communities and transforming ‘challenging’ schools to deliver better academic results.

