Fresh from her headlining slot at Glastonbury 2024 last weekend, British-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa has just announced a massive show at London’s Wembley Stadium for next summer.

Time Out’s review of Dua’s Glasto headline slot described it as ‘exceptionally slick, with no note missed, a dazzling display of dancers and vast, impressive production’, saying that ‘it was all a spectacle – and a thoroughly entertaining one. at that.’ You can read Time Out’s full Dua Lipa Glastonbury review here.

Dua Lipa’s Wembley date follows a previously-announced show at the Royal Albert Hall, which sold out immediately back in March. The shows are in support of her third studio album Radical Optimism, which was released in May.

Want to catch Dua Lipa live in London? From potential ticket prices to presale dates, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Dua Lipa playing at London’s Wembley Stadium?

Dua’s show will take place on Friday June 20 2025.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale kicks off at 10am BST on Friday July 12 2024. You’ll be able to get tickets on LiveNation here.

Is there a presale?

Indeed there is. O2 customers will be able to get tickets from 10am on Wednesday June 10 via the O2 Priority app.

How much will tickets cost?

Official prices for this show haven’t yet been confirmed. However, Dua’s show at the Royal Albert Hall was priced between £53 and £147 – expect Wembley tickets to be in a similar ballpark.

What’s been said about the show?

Dua Lipa said about the Wembley show: ‘There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.’

What’s the capacity of Wembley Stadium?

Wembley has capacity for 90,000 concert-goers, a mix of seated and standing tickets.

