In need of a new hobby? These fast-paced number nights could be just the (bingo) ticket. Time for fun, 41!

Bongo’s Bingo

So Solid Crew will be injecting noughties nostalgia into this massive bingo party. Ignore the group’s ‘21 Seconds’ advice though. You’ll need to digit search quicker than that if you want to win yourself a Henry Hoover or wad of cash. Printworks London. Canada Water. Thu Apr 5. £13.

Bingo Academy at The Vaults

It may bill itself as an academy, but this outlandish bootcamp from one of the founders of Rebel Bingo isn’t for squares. Wild ball-drawing hosts will school you in bingo lingo while knocking back booze will also be covered in the curriculum. The Vaults. Waterloo. Tue Apr 3-May 26. £9-£13.

The London Palace Bingo

The older clientele here are seasoned pros who run circles around you with their daubers – much like the psychedelic spirals on the carpet – if you don’t know your ‘dirty Gertie’ from your ‘two fat ladies’. The London Palace. Elephant & Castle. Open daily. From £3.

