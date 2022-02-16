The appeal of a sleepover in (well, next to) the lion enclosure is obvious: it’ll be like living in the real-life ‘Jungle Book’. Hire a lodge, enjoy private guided tours around and get exclusive access to animal enclosures after hours. A two-course dinner and breakfast are included, so you won’t have to worry about your rumbling stomach waking up the neighbours.
London is so stuffed full of world-class theatres, museums, attractions, music venues and parks that you’d have to live here for aeons before you’d be able to tick them all off your bucket list. A noble pursuit, for sure, but do you ever hanker to experience the quirkier side of the capital? Our guide to unusual and original things to do in London sends you off the beaten track to those one-of-a-kind, unexpected places and experiences that give the city its edge. Read on for animal adventures, historical havens, culinary curiosities and loads of other strange stuff.
