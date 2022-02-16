If you're the kind of person who is fascinated by medical mysteries and don’t mind a bit of gore, swing by Barts Pathology Museum. The Grade II-listed building is home to 5,000 specimens including human organs and tissues such as a gout-inflated hand, floating in glass jars. The macabre collection also holds the skull of John Bellingham, who assassinated British prime minister Spencer Perceval in 1812.

Although the museum is usually reserved for visits by medical students, it does open up to the public with special events from time to time.