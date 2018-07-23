3 of the best ‘Love Island’ final parties

Gutted that eight weeks of watching islanders crack on is nearly over? These ‘Love Island’ final parties will give your fave show the send-off it deserves.

‘ Love Island’ Quiz and Screening Party

Don your Boohoo bodycon ’cos this party might just transport you to Majorca! With challenges fresh out the villa (well, not quite), a quiz and ‘Love Island’ bingo on the cards, this night is deffo 100 percent your type on paper. The Crown and Shuttle. Shoreditch High St Overground. Mon Jul 30. Free.

Final Screening Hackney Wick Canal Side

The Breakfast Club is laying the celebrations on thick (factor 50, to be exact) in Hackney. Leave your number at the door for the chance to win a prize in true ‘I’ve got a text!’ style and enjoy a ‘Do Bits Society’ frozen margarita for £5. Hackney Wick Breakfast Club. Hackney Wick Overground. Mon Jul 30. Free.

‘Love Island’ final at Boxpark Croydon

Expect a whole load of grafting and muggy-ness combined with romantic tunes from resident DJ Nadia Jae at this finale screening. Get there early to grab a seat and catch all the Casa Amore action on the big screen. Boxpark Croydon. East Croydon rail. Mon Jul 30. Free.

