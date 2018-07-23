Six totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

‘Jane Bown: The Observer’

See candid shots from photographer Jane Bown at this retrospective exhibition. Working for The Observer from 1949, Bown captured everything from serious snaps of post-war Britain to more humorous scenes, including a group of American tourists outside Buckingham Palace (above), as well as celeb portraits of Mick Jagger and The Beatles. Proud Central. Tube: Charing Cross. Until Aug 12.

Vegan lunch

Need a little help getting your five a day? Plant-based snack brand Gosh! is giving away free lunches at its pop-up ‘Kindness Café’ on the South Bank. Just pledge to do (at least) one nice thing and you’ll be rewarded with a tasty veggie pot. The Kindness Café. Tube: Waterloo. Thu Jul 26-Fri Jul 27, 11am-3pm.

Adopt a plant

Ever wondered what happens to all the flora from the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show? A new plant recycling scheme has the answer. Visit Morden Hall Park to adopt one of the plants from the show and let your horticultural passions bloom. Morden Hall Park. Tube: Morden. Fri Jul 27-Sat Jul 28.

River Fête

Village fêtes aren’t just for the home counties. The Tottenham Marshes River Fête is set to be a community affair celebrating all things river-related. Canoe down the waterways, catch a fancy-dress dog show, or bring your own plastic-free picnic. Stonebridge Lock. Tube: Tottenham Hale. Sat Jul 28.

Cosmic Ducks and Dragons Regatta

Get ready to stick your oar in as the Dragon Boat Regatta returns to Regent’s Canal for its eleventh year. Watch teams compete to win prizes for the best dressed and fastest performance and don’t miss the rubber duck race. It’ll be quacking. Merchant Square. Tube: Paddington. Thu Jul 26.

