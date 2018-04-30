3 of the best May bank holiday feasts in London

Make great street food the centre of your world and your three-day weekend at these great, greedy events:

Eat your way from Nepal to Sri Lanka and back again at the return of this big old South Bank food market. Gobble down lamb keema quesadillas and chilli cheese dosas or try a very glam-metal-sounding Watermelon Wallbanger cocktail.

Southbank Centre. Waterloo. Thu May 3-Mon May 7. Free entry.

Whoever said ‘eating is cheating’ needs to plug their silly gob with Japanese soul food from Nanban and gourmet burger patties from Mother Flipper. Find both at this micro-food-and-music festival powered by Field Day DJs.

Model Market. Lewisham DLR. Sun May 6. Tickets from £7.

Sod chestnuts, try roasting s’mores on an open fire with a night of ‘gentle revelry’ at the outdoor Skip Garden in King’s Cross. A feed of three veggie dishes will come with a side of bangers from the Dig It Sound System.

Skip Garden. King’s Cross. Fri May 4. £15.

