3 wholesome spring markets to visit in London this weekend

Welcome in brighter days by filling your house (and face) with delights from these tempting stalls.

The creative community hub is throwing open its doors for a spring sale where you can check out prints, jewellery, clothes and fresh flowers from indie sellers. While you’re there, make a donation to help secure the lease at its Fish Island location. Stour Space. Hackney Wick Overground. Sat Mar 23. Free entry.

Rotherhithe’s Finnish and Norwegian Churches provide the backdrop for this annual fair with dozens of stalls selling Scandi snacks, crafts, homewares and toys. Load up on giant cinnamon buns and soak up the hygge vibes. Albion St. Rotherhithe Overground. Sat Mar 23. Free entry.

Can’t make Saturday’s Scandi market? No problem. This fair lasts three whole days and is packed with mämmi and pasha, Moomin products and traditional Finnish arts and crafts. Don’t miss the Finnish-style outdoor barbecue. Kippis! Finnish Church. Rotherhithe Overground. Fri Mar 22-Sun Mar 24. £1 entry (voluntary).

