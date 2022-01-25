Housed in a huge Egyptian-style art deco building in Marylebone, Alfie’s Antiques Market has been attracting collectors and casual buyers for more than 40 years. Spread over four floors are around 100 different dealers selling an eclectic selection of jewellery, homeware, decorative items, memorabilia, furniture and artwork. Full-on bargains are few and far between, but that’s only because the quality of goods on offer is so high. Alfie’s Antiques is open 11am-6pm, Tuesday to Saturday; once you’ve found your dream objet, you can enjoy a bite and a tipple at the rooftop café, a famous sun trap.
Londoners love a market. It’s that unique combination of eating, chatting and browsing. Lovely stuff. Locals and visitors flock to the capital’s best stalls and these days there’s a market for almost anything across London, from farmers’ markets and fashion markets to street food, and vintage and antique markets. Any one of these is worth making a beeline for. Here’s our pick of the very best markets in London, from foodie Borough Market to flower-filled Columbia Road.
