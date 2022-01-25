From Borough Market to Portobello Road, here are the best places for food, flowers, fashion, antiques and more

Londoners love a market. It’s that unique combination of eating, chatting and browsing. Lovely stuff. Locals and visitors flock to the capital’s best stalls and these days there’s a market for almost anything across London, from farmers’ markets and fashion markets to street food, and vintage and antique markets. Any one of these is worth making a beeline for. Here’s our pick of the very best markets in London, from foodie Borough Market to flower-filled Columbia Road.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in London.