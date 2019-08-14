37 historic London pubs are now protected by local listed status

You don’t need us to tell you how great London’s pubs are, and now 37 of the city’s most venerable watering holes have been given a much-needed official thumbs-up, too.

As part of an initiative to safeguard venues of ‘architectural, historical and townscape significance’, Tower Hamlets Council has now granted a host of buildings in the borough protected local listing status.

In real terms, that means that if development work goes on in the area, these buildings have to be considered and looked after, with any agreed alterations made in line with the building’s original character: a big step to preserving local history.

Pubs on the list include several boozers dating back to the 1800s, such as The Bow Bells and Whitechapel’s The Black Horse, plus Bethnal Green’s The Shakespeare and The Lighthouse in Bow.

That’s really something worth raising a glass to.

For more info on the initiative, head to the Tower Hamlets website.

Fancy a pint? Check out Time Out’s ultimate London pub guide.