4 brilliantly bizarre ways to spend this weekend in London

Well, it’s been a pretty odd week here in England. One of heartbreak and elation, arrivals and resignations, happiness and protest – and it’s showing no signs of letting up. Relish all the weirdness at these totally bizarre events in London this weekend.

Forget the World Cup, the world’s most dapper and least energetic sporting event is back for 2018. The eccentric festival sees competitors clad in dandy outfits compete in events that require minimal physical exertion. Thick hides will be needed for the Riding Crop Rumpus, where contestants try to get past ‘a lady in a leather catsuit’ to whip the arses of several other participants. Yikes!

Bedford Square Gardens. Sat Jul 14. £25.

Cat fanatics can get a bad rep. So, ignore the haters and hang out with like-minded souls at CatFest – a festival dedicated to those kings and queens of the internet. It sold out well in advance (obvs), but 100 tickets are available on the door. Meet rescue kittens in the Meow Parlour, listen to CatLit readings and try some ‘feline fancy dress’ (not in a sex way, c’mon now).

Oval Space. Sat Jul 14. £20, £10 under-12s.

Never mind singing karaoke in a private booth with your friends. Head to Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens where you can join in this mass singalong with total strangers. There are just four simple steps. One: coax a random stranger into singing karaoke in the park. Two: see if a crowd gather to watch. Three: if things heat up, grab another person to join in the singalong. Four: wash, rinse and repeat until you’ve a got a fully fledged guerrilla choir on your hands.

Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens. Sat Jul 14. Free.

Watch your fave Hitch flicks at a pop-up cinema in a cemetery. We’re not joking, these screenings coincide with Leytonstone Festival and celebrate the great director who was born in the area. Kick back tonight, watching ‘Notorious’ in St John’s Church Cemetery, with pop-up talks about the Master of Suspense and plenty of snacks.

St John’s Church Cemetery. Fri Jul 13. £16.

