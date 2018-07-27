4 brilliantly bizarre ways to spend this weekend in London

Finally! The weekend is here again, giving you two whole days of freedom to let out your kooky side. Here’s a bunch of events taking place in the city just yearning for wonderful weirdos with time on their hands to head along.

Forget about trudging around the V&A this weekend. For an art experience with a Manchester bent that may not blow your mind, but certainly send it to some bizarre places, head to 3236RLS art gallery in Catford. Go to feast your eyes on an exhibition of paintings entitled ‘They all Think they’re Shakespeare Selling the Urinals of the Hacienda Field Recording’ and stay for a foam party paying tribute the late frontman of The Fall. Will it be good, who really knows. Will it be weird, most definitely! Tip: leave your suede shoes at home. 32336RLS. Fri Jul 27, 9pm-4am. £8.

If you’re thinking of heading to the nearest Odeon this weekend to watch ‘Mission Impossible’, stop this boring and predictable behaviour right now. Get down to the Five Bells in New Cross and immerse yourself in the trashy, sleazy and totally brilliant world of John Waters. Catch a handpicked selection of his classics including ‘Pink Flamingoes’, ‘Female Trouble’ and ‘Pecker’. It’ll be totally Divine! The Five Bells. Sat Jul 28, 2pm-8.30pm. £8.

We definitely don’t advise buying meat for your summer barbecue out of a car boot. Wine, however, is a totally different matter. Eschew the pub and head to this brilliant boot sale packed with bottles of top-notch vino. Some of the best names in the industry will be sporting their wares including Café Murano, Berry Bros & Rudd, Paxton & Whitfield and Tonkotsu at Anzu. Entry is free, so just turn up and start drinking. Definitely our favourite kind of event. St James’s Market. Sat Jul 28 from noon. Free entry.

A life-drawing class with a difference. You won’t find any nudes here, rather a buzzing set of bees are standing in for the models. Local urban beekeepers Pearly Queen Honey have gathered together some of their finest stripy insects for this unique pencil workshop and honey-tasting experience. Draw live honeybees that have built up their honeycomb structures into glass jars. Then learn all about how these bumbling creatures work and why they are so important to the planet. Ace Hotel London. Sun Jul 29 from 12.30pm. £25 (10 percent donated to the Bumblebee Conservation Trust).

