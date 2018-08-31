4 brilliantly bizarre ways to spend this weekend in London

Silly season’s not over yet! Make like Louis Theroux and have a weird and wonderful weekend by getting down to these kooky events happening in London.

Forget Sunday lunch. Scoff platefuls of kräftskiva at the LondonSwedes Crayfish Festival. Expects mountains of the sexy red shellfish, potato salad, snaps and plenty of Nordic feels at this traditional end-of-summer shindig. 25 Sheldon Square. Sat. Free to £35.

Don’t sit in watching Netflix like normal people this weekend, head to this freaky VHS festival instead. Childhood pals Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher have delved through charity shop bargain bins and car boots for the weirdest, silliest and most outrageous VHS tapes can get their hands on. Now, they’re showing them to the world and bringing an all-new ‘After Dark’ selection of the trashiest, dirtiest and most depraved videos in their collection. Soho Theatre. Sat. £14.50-£17.

While normal people watch re-runs of ‘Jonathan Creek’ to get their crime fix, why not indulge in a bit of real-life sleuthing instead. Fancy yourself as the next Sherlock? Casefile is a live mystery game letting you play detective in the city. Read through a ‘police file’ bursting with information about a mysterious crime and follow the trail of clues to try and catch the killer. Clues and red herrings will send you across Ealing, where you’ll be tasked with questioning real witnesses and collecting evidence. Various locations across Ealing. Sat. £12.

You can stick your boring club nights. Head to this shindig dedicated to maverick film director Kenneth Anger. Enter his world of occult, magik, dark, surreal, avant-garde and experimental film-making through an evening of music and screenings. Prepare to have one hell of a confusing night. Moth Club. Sun. Free.

