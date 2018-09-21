4 brilliantly bizarre ways to spend this weekend in London

Want to make the weekend a weird and wild one? This quartet of unashamedly oddball events has you covered. Feast your eyes on jars of severed limbs or pretend you’re an emo again – weird is the way, my friend.

This weekend sees the return of Open House, the fantastic festival that lets you wander around the capital’s most renowned and most secretive addresses usually closed to the public. While all your normal friends go behind the scenes of pretty and historic buildings, why not venture somewhere a little different. Tickets are still available to join a tour of UCL’s Pathology Museum, where you can feast your eyes on 2,000 specimens in glass jars, including a sword swallower’s oesophagus and skin from a circus’s tattooed man. Sounds dead good!

UCL Pathology Museum. Sat-Sun. Free.

If you’re not o-fucking-kay with the fact that emo bangers aren’t topping the charts any more, leave your mates listening to Radio 1 and get yourself down to this night of eyeliner overload and wall-to-wall drainpipe jeans. There’ll be large helpings of Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance to bust a move to.

Birthdays. Sat. £6.

Instead of traipsing around the British Museum with all the ordinary folk, join the London Drawing Group to sketch incredible artefacts and delve into divine femininity while you’re at it. From shamans to Norse goddesses, this workshop will explore the roles women have played in religion down the centuries – and a drawing tutor will school you as you sketch.

British Museum. Sun. £26.

There ain’t no party like a mooncake party. Ditch a line-up of shots for a tasting flight of mooncakes at Soho’s Bun House. The Cantonese cocktail den inspired by 1960s Hong Kong is celebrating China’s mid-autumn festival with the traditional sweet treat symbolic of the season’s first full moon. There’ll also be special cocktails and vintage LPs playing late into the night.

Bun House. Sun. Prices vary.

