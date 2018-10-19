4 brilliantly bizarre ways to spend this weekend in London

Spooky season is upon us, so there's no better time to unleash your inner- weirdo. If you’re game, join these fabulously off-the-wall events in London just right for kooky city dwellers looking for a thrill this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by julia stabel (@juliastabel) on Aug 20, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

Be a rebel and find out everything you could ever dream of knowing about anarchy. Join members of the London Anarchist Federation for this Q&A discussing anarchism’s history, key thinkers and how it works in the modern day. Afterwards, you can join the post-discussion social in a nearby pub, although we’d suggest holding in all your new agitator knowledge if you don’t want to get barred. Housman Radical Booksellers. Kings Cross St Pancras. Sat. £3.

Don’t just stick to your usual spots this weekend. Get to know the nooks and crannies of Bloomsbury and find out hidden stories about radical women who stomped the West End streets back in the day on this special scavenger hunt. Along the way you’ll pick up clues leading you to a secret suffragette tea party - beats a bog-standard brunch any day. Start at Senate House Library. Russell Square. Sat & Sun. Free, but booking recommended.

Potter heads look lively! A glowing set of giant Harry Potter wands are being placed on the walkway between the Millennium Bridge and St Paul’s Cathedral. Welcome the wands in style by dressing up in your finest Potter cosplay and watching them light up as darkness falls. Accio good times. Peter's Hill. St Paul's. Sun. Free.

Quiet Sunday ahead? Shake up your weekend plans by paying a trip to Brompton Park Cemetery to find out how maggots and other gross creepy crawlies can help solve murder trials. Forensic entomologist Martin Hall will be dishing the dirt on how insects can provide vital information to police from the crime scene to the laboratory. We’re dead excited for this one. Brompton Park Cemetery. Fulham Broadway. Sun. £12.

Images: Senate House, Rob Grieg/ Time Out. Brompton Cemetery, Richard/ Flickr.

Find more oddball activities to do in London this month with our October guide.