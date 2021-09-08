London
sustainability, green, eco-friendly, local food producers
Photograph: Crate to Plate

4 local London food producers you should know about

From wine made in Enfield to city farm-grown fruit and veg

Written by
Isabelle Aron
Want to ditch the supermarket? 10 Miles Supper Club co-founder Emily Gussin shares her favourite local suppliers

Stock up at a city farm

Buying fruit and veg on a farm feels like a quaint dream reserved for countryside folk, but Londoners can pick up organic, seasonal veg (right now look for courgettes, beetroot and kale) from city farms such as Sitopia in Greenwich. At Stepney City Farm, you’ll find eggs and meat too.

Swap your sweetener

We don’t use sugar for our supper club because it’s not grown in London. Instead, we use single-source honey – the flavours are complex and you can taste the flowers the bees have foraged on. Our favourite is Pearly Queen Honey, a cooperative of beekeepers around the city, each labelled with tasting notes unique to that hive.

Sip on north London plonk

Craft breweries and distilleries are all over city, but we were pretty excited to find a wine producer using grapes grown inside the M25. Forty Hall Vineyard makes a few organic whites and a sparkling wine in the most unlikely spot: Enfield. We also use it for our homemade vinegar.

Try high-tech salad leaves

Using hydroponics, Crate to Plate grow salad, greens and herbs in controlled conditions in shipping containers so they can use 95 percent less water, no pesticides and with no waste. We love their wasabi rocket and genovese basil.

The next 10 Miles Supper Club is on Oct 15. Book a ticket here.

