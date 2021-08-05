Despite being 'on the radar' of every property developer in London, Hackney Wick still retains quite a lot of edgy charm. You've got converted warehouses, countless craft beer bars, wacky murals and photography studios aplenty. Coloured shipping containers line the canal, houseboats host DJ parties until the early hours, and walls are papier-mâchéd with art exhibition and gig posters. And now the area's about to get an effortlessly ethical new bar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two More Years (@two_moreyears)

The launch of said bar has salvaged another space from immediate redevelopment – for now, at least. Named Two More Years – after the amount of time the venue has on its lease – the sustainable venue will be rescuing an original abandoned building from demolition. It was previously home to creative complex, Stour Space.

Two More Years has space for 300 guests across its three floors and an al-fresco terrace, romantically overlooking the canal. They have four on-tap natural wines (alongside 13 others) and 'sustainable craft beer' from Purity Brewing Company. When it comes to scran, Burger and Beyond will be dishing up some posh patties and sides – as well as a vegan mushroom raclette burger for the non meat-eaters.

The project was founded by the same guys who previously ran zero-waste Hackney restaurant, Silo, as well as venues like Phonox and Crate Brewery – so it seems like they know what they're doing. Friday and Saturday night will bring eclectic music from local DJs, meanwhile the site will also offer out their 11 studios and workspaces to local creatives and small businesses. It sounds very east London.

In terms of what they are actually doing to make the venue live up to that 'sustainable' buzzword, co-founders Josh Bowles and Dan Howells are doing everything they can to make it low waste: working with sustainable spirit companies, buying in bulk, and using reusable containers. 'To achieve low waste, our aim is for all products to be delivered in reusable vessels, such as crates or containers,' said Josh and Dan. 'We aim to set the standard in every aspect of operation; utilising renewable energy sources, minimising the use of disposables, cutting our carbon footprint where possible and composting biodegradable waste.'

Two More Years, E3 2PA, is open Sunday to Thursday, 9am – 11pm, and Friday and Saturday, 9am – 12pm.

Still thirsty? Here are the best bars in London.

Here is London’s best nightlife to book this weekend