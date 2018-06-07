4 utterly unusual ways to spend this weekend in London

Louis Theroux’s not the only one who can have a weird weekend. You can too by heading to these wonderfully quirky, fabulously kooky events and places in London.

Don’t cycle around town wearing clothes like normal people. Feel the breeze against your nether regions by biking in the buff through central London on this year’s World Naked Bike Ride. The event has a carnival vibe to it, so organisers encourage body painting and adorning your nude self with colourful patterns and slogans. Don’t forget sunscreen.

Start points at Clapham Junction, Hyde Park, Kew Bridge, Regents Park, Tower Hill and West Norwood. Sat Jun 9. Free.

Play computer games, get your face painted like a zombie and dance your socks off to indie tunes at this kooky club night dedicated to the cult Channel4 comedy series ‘Spaced’ and the ‘Cornetto Trilogy’ – the series of films Simon Pegg made with Edgar Wright. Sure as every odd-numbered Star Trek movie is shit we’ll see you there. Lets hope everything’s covered in tin foil.

Upstairs at the Ritzy. Sat Jun 9. £6.

Forget your usual Sunday dinner, snack on ‘Bayou Biteback’ alligator meat nuggets and Buffalo Dogs washed down with Dolly Parton’s Melon Margaritas at this Americana food and music hoedown from the folks at street food collective Kerb and the Maverick Festival. Stetson optional.

Granary Square. Sat Jun 9 - Sun Jun 10. Free entry.

Spend your days off work wandering around an immersive sound installation on the site of a post-medieval burial ground. Crossbones Garden is a patch of ground that was once used to bury paupers, criminals and children who either could not afford a burial or were considered unfit to be buried on consecrated ground. This installation at the site by artist Emily Peasgood senses your movements as you walk around the space, triggering a soundscape in response. Peasgood says the sound is an interpretation of the lives laid to rest at the site.

Crossbones Garden. Wed to Sun until Jul 1. Free.

