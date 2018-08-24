4 wonderfully weird ways to spend this bank holiday weekend in London

Want to make the bank holiday weekend a weird and wild one? These unashamedly oddball events have you covered. Chuck raw veg at your mates or surround yourself with a posse of sausage dogs – weird is the way, my friend.

Don’t just eat vegetables like normal people this bank holiday weekend, chuck them at your mates instead. Every year thousands of people gather in the small Spanish town of Buñol and hurl truckloads of tomatoes at each other. Now, the famous La Tomatina Festival has come to London. Expect things to be a little more refined at this veg-filled shindig, which begins with a tomato-based dinner and Bloody Mary before you get down to the tomato-filled tussle. There are ponchos for those who don't want their hair to turn into gazpacho. Aqua Nueva. Sat. £49.

Swap your bank holiday riverside walk for a trip around The Monster, a giant inflatable fun zone with 42 obstacles to navigate. Whiz down an 18-metre mega-slide, wind your way through the tunnel of love and escape from the bouncy cage of doom before jumping straight into a giant adult ball pit. Alexandra Palace. Sat-Mon. £23.

Forget arts and crafts, get into fish craft instead. Believe it or not, there’s an actual British Fish Craft Championship and you can watch it take place at London’s home of fishy business – Billingsgate Market. The best fish craftsmen in the country will be demonstrating their gutting skills in a range of brill-iant competitions. Billingsgate Market. Sat-Sun. Free.

Liven up your bank holiday by watching no fewer than 200 chipolata-shaped pups sashay their way through Smithfield Market. If you’re the proud owner of your own dashing dachshund, or you’re just a wannabe sausage dog owner, then head along and watch them show off their best sides. The event is part of Smithfield Market’s 150th birthday celebrations. Don’t we all wish we had a troupe of sausage dogs at our birthday party? Smithfield Market. Sat. Free.

Images: La Tomatina Festival, Graham McLellan/Flickr; Sausage Dogs, Sophie Lefevre.