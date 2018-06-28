4 wonderfully weird ways to spend this weekend in London

It’s a weird world and don’t you know it, as the Backstreet Boys wisely said. Join in the zaniness by heading to one of these brilliantly bizarre events in London this weekend.

Don’t head to the nearest Odeon and watch ‘Ocean’s 8’ like normal people this weekend. Go to the Moth Club instead where they’re screening Sergei Parajanov's bizarrely brilliant ’The Colour of Pomegranates’. The film will be set to Nicolas Jaar's album Pomegranates, which they’re pretending is the official soundtrack for the night.

Moth Club. Sun Jul 1. £10.

Don’t miss this annual knees-up in the garden of Soho’s St Anne’s Church. Alongside the usual stalls, street food and live music provided by your bog-standard fête, it also boasts a Soho Waiter’s Race - where staff race each other outside the French House while balancing trays loaded with glasses - and hourly snail races sponsored by L’Escargot with chocolate snails for all winners.

St Anne’s Church. Sun Jul 1. Free.

Celebrate sheep and their wonderful curly coats at this crafty community-run festival. Pick up woollen textiles, join crochet up-cycling workshops, and add your own patch to a communal quilt. It’ll be much more exciting than a trip around Ikea’s soft furnishings section.

Woodlands Farm Trust. Sat Jun 30 - Sun Jul 1. Free.

Don’t bother blindingly strolling around your favourite art gallery this weekend. Book yourself in for one of these tours of the Tate Britain aiming to make you feel as uncomfortable as possible by highlighting the gallery's imperialist history. This tour will explore the role colonialism played in shaping and funding the famous gallery's collections.

Tate Britain. Sat Jun 30. £7.06 – £11.37.

