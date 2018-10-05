4 wonderfully weird ways to spend this weekend in London

It’s the season when all the creepy, kooky, mysterious and ooky folk come out to play. Join them at one of these outrageously outlandish events happening in London this weekend.

Spend Saturday scaring tourists and small children on this apocalyptic walk where you can run around town dressed like a zombie. The aim is to raise money for homeless charity Shelter from the Storm. So, break out your best fake blood and white face-paint for the cause. Various locations. Sat.

Forget your usual weekend dog walk. If Brexit’s bugging you, put away your placard and grab your pooch instead for this march through central London. Hundreds of dogs and their owners will stomp to Parliament hoping to send Brexit to the doghouse. Join them, if that's your pawrogative. Meet at Waterloo Place at noon. Sun. Free.

While all your mates head to normal (dry) gigs this weekend, make a splash and listen to DJs while doing breaststroke in a swimming pool. Yep, this is an underwater gig where you can literally immerse yourself in waves of sound as music pulses through six speakers in the water. St George’s Leisure Centre. Sun. £13.

Re-live your childhood at this smasher of an event, back for 2018. Londoners of all ages should gather on Parliament Hill by 2.30pm to try their luck in this very British battle. Conkers are provided (so don’t even think about any vinegar-soaking). Meet at Parliament Hill Bandstand. Sun. Free.

Images: Wooferendum – Facebook/Wooferendum March, Hampstead Heath – Dun.can/ Flickr

