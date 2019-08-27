5 amazing arty lates worth staying up for

Try Neon Naked life drawing and crash a ‘South London’ party in Tate’s Turbine Hall at this week‘s museum and gallery lates.

Take your time at the BP Portrait Award instead of peeping over people’s shoulders at this late opening. Drop-in life-drawing sessions will be running in the gallery or you can book ahead to join an ‘expressive’ life-drawing class among some fleshy baroque paintings (£10). Make time for the Cindy Sherman exhibition too. It’s £18 entry (or £5 for under-25s) but worth it: we liked it so much we gave it a full five stars. National Portrait Gallery. Charing Cross tube. Fri Aug 30. Free.

If you’re lucky enough to live dahn sarf, you’ll know it really is the best bit of London (no matter what your north-of-the-river pals might say). This late is celebrating the underrated side of town by turning the Tate’s Turbine Hall into a giant studio, with hands-on workshops, art installations and music. Pay homage to chick institution Morley’s by designing your own takeaway box and check out artwork from Girls About Peckham. Spend the rest of the night dancing to NTS Radio DJs with a Bermondsey-brewed beer in hand. The best part? You can bag tickets to all the gallery’s exhibitions for a tenner. Boom. Tate Modern. Southwark tube. Fri Aug 30. Free.

The Colour Palace Pavilion is still standing proud on its chunky red legs outside the Dulwich Picture Gallery, decorated in loud pinks and blues. See those colours pop even harder this Friday for one of Neon Naked’s life drawing sessions, where models covered in UV paint will pose by the pavilion. To amp up the psychedelic setting, the paint on their bodies will mirror the patterns of the Colour Palace, creating a prismatic tableau for you to sketch. Dulwich Picture Gallery. West Dulwich rail. Fri Aug 30. £12.

Make like Dorothy, click your heels together and say the magic words. Or get up off your butt and walk those shoes over to the V&A Late this Friday. This month’s instalment focuses on all things ‘home’. Dance the night away at a queer house party, explore the connection between social housing and creativity, and try your hand at some feminist embroidery. Stick around for a screening of ‘When I Get Home’, a visual album from Solange Knowles (advance tickets are sold out, so it’s first come, first served). V&A. South Kensington tube. Fri Aug 30. Free.

Photographer Liz Johnson Artur’s images document every slice of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora in the capital: from schoolkids and pensioners to boxers and drag queens. So who better to host this ‘talk show’ dissecting the themes in her work that Miss Jason, whose YouTube channel ‘Jason’s Closet’ shines a light on subcultures and the best underground club nights in town. It’s going to be an eye-opening discussion, don’t miss it. South London Gallery. Peckham Rye Overground. Fri Aug 30. £7.

Images: BP Portrait Award ‘Unit’ by David Booth © David Booth; Tate Lates: Ben Fisher; South London Gallery: Liz Johnson Artur, Jason’s Closet. Courtesy the artist.