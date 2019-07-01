5 events to celebrate Black Pride in London

From poetry to parties, warm up for Black Pride at these celebratory events

Learn about Tonga’s third-gender community

VFD is hosting a series of events in the lead-up to UK Black Pride. That includes screening a film about the lives of Tonga’s traditional transgender leitis community, who are fighting religious fundamentalism in the South Pacific.

VFD. Dalston Kingsland Overground. Tue Jul 2. £5 donation on door.

Get your party started with AZ Mag

Gear up for the weekend by shaking a leg at UK Black Pride’s official pre-party. Hosted by AZ Mag, an online publication for LGBTQ+ people of colour, the event promises soulful sets and powerful performances. Should be the perfect way to ring in your Pride celebrations.

Ace Hotel. Shoreditch High St Overground. Thu Jul 4. From £10, with pay-it-forward option.

Look back at the Black LGBTQ+ community of the ’70s and ’80s

Surviving as a black and LGBTQ+ person in Thatcher’s Britain was no mean feat. Witness a slice of living history with a screening of the short film ‘Beyond “There’s Always a Black Issue, Dear”’ followed by a Q&A with its director, Claire Lawrie, and members of the trailblazer cast.

VFD. Dalston Kingsland Overground. Thu Jul 4. £5 donation on the door.

Immerse yourself in poetry (then party)

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a wordsmith, Poetry LGBT is for you. Enjoy an evening of creativity and self-expression where poets and writers can share their work with the community.

VFD. Dalston Kingsland Overground. Fri Jul 5. Performances 7pm-10pm, afterparty 10pm-3am. £5 before 9pm, £10 after 9pm.

Enjoy all your favourite QTIPOC nights rolled into one

What do BBZ, Pxssy Palace, Vibrate and Goldsnap have in common? They’re all lighting up the British queer black and brown nightlife scene. They’re also teaming up with UK Black Pride and Village Underground to bring you Our Yard: an epic celebration of pride and community.

Village Underground. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sat Jul 6. £7-£10 QTIPOC, £15-£20 allies.

Read about how Black Pride became a vital part of London’s LGBTQ+ community