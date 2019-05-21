Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right 5 fantastic floral displays to find in London during Chelsea Flower Show
By Christian Adofo Posted: Tuesday May 21 2019, 5:23pm

As Chelsea Flower Show kicks into action, London is in full bloom and under the spell of mass wisteria. But if you weren’t speedy enough to get a ticket, plan(t) your weekend and see(d) some of these fabulous floral displays spread across the capital instead.

The Ivy Chelsea Garden

Inspired by the flower show’s Back To Nature theme, the Ivy Chelsea Garden has transformed this spot on the King’s Road into a wildflower-inspired installation. It features a blossoming abundance of flowers, incorporates seasonal pastel tones of yellows, soft pinks, light blues and lilacs, and is interspersed with green foliage. If you’re a bit green-fingered, help yourself to wild flower seeds in the display and spread the trail of wild flowers across the capital.

📍 The Ivy Chelsea Garden. Sloane Square tube. Until July 28. Free. 

Mayfair Flower Show at Sketch

Sketch London already has a reputation for looking spectacular, but right now it’s looking even more fabulous. Flower installations will grace the quirky restaurant, including works by Belgian florist Thierry Boutemy and London florists Rebel Rebel. If you’re feeling flush, there’s a special Mayfair Flower Show afternoon tea on offer too.

📍 Sketch London. Oxford Circus tube. Until May 27. 

Annabel’s

After a £65m refurb, Annabel’s has resumed its position as a trendy meeting point with the well-heeled. Yet the floral display on the front of its historical townhouse building is pure botanical brilliance for the passing public to capture.

📍 Annabel’s. Green Park tube. Until May 26. Free. 

Belgravia in Bloom 

See Belgravia blossom into a botanical wonderland. Drop in on one of the free immersive experiences, activities and workshops happening this week. While you’re at it, be sure to catch a glimpse of the flourishing floral storefronts, with more than 50 retailers showcasing their own flowery fantasies.

📍Various locations. Sloane Square tube. Until May 26. Free.

Matisse-Inspired Bottle Garden  

Yolanda Chiaramello

This recycled bottle garden display inspired by the twentieth-century art maestro is sure to brighten up your day. Created by the kids from Horniman Primary School, the magical hanging creations are plastered in colourful abstract cut-outs and filled with bee-friendly plants. Go for the ‘Parakeet and the Mermaid’ vibes, stay to have peek at the Horniman Museum’s own lush foliage.   

📍 Horniman Museum and Gardens. Forest Hill Overground. Until May 26. Free. 

