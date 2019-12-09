5 places to watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ in London this Christmas

There's only one surefire way to warm your heart and empty your tear ducts at Christmastime – and it’s attending a screening of Frank Capra’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’.
In case you haven't seen it already, James Stewart plays a family man who hits hard times. His only salvation comes in the unlikely shape of a guardian angel, who reminds him how good life really is.
If you have seen it, you’ll know how important this cult Christmas classic is. No matter how much smoking turd 2019 has thrown your way, this film is the perfect reminder to be grateful for what you’ve got. In particular, the nerve-testing individuals you call family and friends.
So grab a pack or six of Kleenex Balsam and hit the cinema for some weepy life affirmation!
- BFI Southbank – Fri Dec 20-Dec 30, £12.50.
- Prince Charles Cinema – Tue Dec 10-Dec 24. £9.
- The Curtain Rooftop Cinema – Sun Dec 22, £20 (includes a hot cocktail or a glass of champagne).
- Luna Winter Cinema at Kensington Palace – Sun 22 Dec. £18.50.
- One Aldywich ‘Festive Film & Fizz’ with Curzon – Mon 16 Dec and Wed Dec 18. £60 (includes a glass of champagne and a three-course meal).
