5 places to watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ in London this Christmas

There's only one surefire way to warm your heart and empty your tear ducts at Christmastime – and it’s attending a screening of Frank Capra’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’.

In case you haven't seen it already, James Stewart plays a family man who hits hard times. His only salvation comes in the unlikely shape of a guardian angel, who reminds him how good life really is.

If you have seen it, you’ll know how important this cult Christmas classic is. No matter how much smoking turd 2019 has thrown your way, this film is the perfect reminder to be grateful for what you’ve got. In particular, the nerve-testing individuals you call family and friends.

So grab a pack or six of Kleenex Balsam and hit the cinema for some weepy life affirmation!

