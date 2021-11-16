The Prince Charles Cinema Christmas all-nighter is back this December, with five festive flicks: ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’, ‘Elf’, ‘Home Alone’, ‘Gremlins’ and ‘Die Hard’. Don your best PJs (Christmas-themed for bonus points), bring a cosy blanket and settle in. The bar is open until midnight, and the kiosk will be open all night for snacks, coffee, water, and other goodies. The event runs from evening until the next morning, with the five classics playing back-to-back. Between each film, there’s a short break for you to stretch your legs, visit the loo, or sing some carols. Which all sounds dandy. Just one question from us: Where’s ‘Scrooged’? Hmm? Book tickets here.
What’s your favourite Christmas film? Are you a ‘Home Alone’ fan or more of a ‘Love Actually’ devotee? Do you think vintage classics like ’It’s a Wonderful Life’ conjure up festive feels more than genre fare like ‘Die Hard’ or ‘Gremlins’?
Whichever seasonal movie is closest to your heart, it’s bound to be screening in London over the next few weeks. Pop-up cinemas are, er, popping up all over the city and many of our beloved independent picture houses have curated ace Christmas-themed seasons and special events.
Settle down with a mug of hot chocolate or mulled wine and get caught up in festive big-screen nostalgia.
