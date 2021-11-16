London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Christmas pop-up cinema in London

Yes, ‘Elf’ is awesome, but Will Ferrell screaming ‘Santa’ isn’t the only festive film highlight in our list of pop-up Christmas screenings

Sarah Cohen
Written by
Sarah Cohen
Advertising

What’s your favourite Christmas film? Are you a ‘Home Alone’ fan or more of a ‘Love Actually’ devotee? Do you think vintage classics like ’It’s a Wonderful Life’ conjure up festive feels more than genre fare like ‘Die Hard’ or ‘Gremlins’?

Whichever seasonal movie is closest to your heart, it’s bound to be screening in London over the next few weeks. Pop-up cinemas are, er, popping up all over the city and many of our beloved independent picture houses have curated ace Christmas-themed seasons and special events.

Settle down with a mug of hot chocolate or mulled wine and get caught up in festive big-screen nostalgia.

RECOMMENDED: Read our full guide to Christmas in London.

Christmas film screenings in London

Christmas Pyjama Party at the Prince Charles Cinema
‘Gremlins’

Christmas Pyjama Party at the Prince Charles Cinema

  • Film
  • Comedy
  • Leicester Square

The Prince Charles Cinema Christmas all-nighter is back this December, with five festive flicks: ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’, ‘Elf’, ‘Home Alone’, ‘Gremlins’ and ‘Die Hard’. Don your best PJs (Christmas-themed for bonus points), bring a cosy blanket and settle in. The bar is open until midnight, and the kiosk will be open all night for snacks, coffee, water, and other goodies. The event runs from evening until the next morning, with the five classics playing back-to-back. Between each film, there’s a short break for you to stretch your legs, visit the loo, or sing some carols. Which all sounds dandy. Just one question from us: Where’s ‘Scrooged’? Hmm? Book tickets here.

Read more
Skylight Festive Cinema
Photograph: Walt Disney Pictures

Skylight Festive Cinema

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Wapping

As well as cosy igloo-shaped pods, an ice rink and stunning skline views, Tobacco Docks’ rooptop playground, Skylight, is fitting in a Christmas Cocktail Cinema. From November 26 to December 24 (plus New Year’s Eve), you can sip hot or cold drinks in front of festive flicks like ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’, ‘It's a Wonderful Life’, ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ and many other classics. Book tickets here.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Movie Night at the Holmes Winter Roof Terrace
Photo: Kitchen at Holms

Movie Night at the Holmes Winter Roof Terrace

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • Marylebone

A very charming secret roof terrace, right close to Marylebone. but also a stones throw away from Baker St station, is providing a posh movie pop-up this winter. Films include iconic titles like ‘Home Alone’, ‘Love Actually’, ‘White Christmas’ and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’. There’s more to it than movies though. The Kitchen at Holmes’s seasonal winter tasting menu (with a complimentary glass of Perrier Jouet Grand Brut)‚ sounds pretty great: smoked burrata, smoked ink cuttlefish croquettes and grilled octopus. Films are shown in a ‘Narnia-esqua wonderland’, accompanied by popcorn, fairy lights and fur throw heaven. Book tickets here.

Read more
Buy ticket
Winter Movie Nights at Greenwich Peninsula
Photograph: Touchstone Pictures/Disney

Winter Movie Nights at Greenwich Peninsula

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Greenwich

There’s a lot going on at Greenwich Peninsula this Christmas. You can browse fresh, local produce at the seasonal edition of Flow farmers’ market or sample festive street food from around the world at the Design District Canteen food hall. Check out lighting collective Squidsoup’s ‘Wave’, an audio-visual, interactive light display made up of 500 suspended orbs. Or settle down in front of a Christmas classic like ‘Love Actually’, ‘Elf’ or ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ in Design District’s Winter Movie Nights season (weekends from December 4 to 19). You’ll never want to leave. Book tickets here.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Discover more Christmas movie magic

The 50 best Christmas movies

The 50 best Christmas movies

  • Film

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – but is it the most wonderful time at the movies? Christmas films have something of a shaky reputation, conjuring up images of apple-cheeked brats, poorly animated reindeer and Bing Crosby in a dodgy cardigan. But the best Christmas movies have so much more to offer: in our list you’ll find psycho Santas, machine-gun terrorists and home-invading thieves – plus, of course, all the cockle-warming sentiment, feel-good frolics and classic Christmas movies for kids we demand for our festive viewing. 

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.