London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare’s Globe, 2019
Photo by Tristram KentonA full-capacity audience in 2019

£5 standing tickets are back at The Globe!

Groundlings have returned

By
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

The standing tickets at Shakespeare’s Globe are so iconic that they defy inflation: they’ve been £5 since the theatre opened its doors in 1997. That was a lot in ’90s money, probably, but £5 to see a Shakespeare play in 2021 is just absurdly good value – more a gesture of goodwill towards the Globe audience than an attempt to make money, although these things are a two-way street: it’s the lively standing audiences that accounts for much of the Globe’s atmosphere.

Anyway, long story short: when the Globe reopened in May there were £5 tickets – but they were for a very limited number of seats. Great value, but not really the vibe anyone was looking for.

Well, with social-distancing measures now largely gone, standing tickets are back… albeit extremely sensibly. In happier times there were 700 groundling tickets, but as of July 29, when standing is reintroduced for the theatre’s new production of ‘Twelfth Night’ starring artistic director Michelle Terry, the capacity will be a sensible 200: allowing easily enough space for you to maintain your own social distancing and stand out of pinging distance of strangers.

London’s best-value theatre ticket is back.

See what’s on at Shakespeare’s Globe.

The best Shakespeare plays of all time.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.