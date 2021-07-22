£5 standing tickets are back at The Globe!

The standing tickets at Shakespeare’s Globe are so iconic that they defy inflation: they’ve been £5 since the theatre opened its doors in 1997. That was a lot in ’90s money, probably, but £5 to see a Shakespeare play in 2021 is just absurdly good value – more a gesture of goodwill towards the Globe audience than an attempt to make money, although these things are a two-way street: it’s the lively standing audiences that accounts for much of the Globe’s atmosphere.

Anyway, long story short: when the Globe reopened in May there were £5 tickets – but they were for a very limited number of seats. Great value, but not really the vibe anyone was looking for.

Well, with social-distancing measures now largely gone, standing tickets are back… albeit extremely sensibly. In happier times there were 700 groundling tickets, but as of July 29, when standing is reintroduced for the theatre’s new production of ‘Twelfth Night’ starring artistic director Michelle Terry, the capacity will be a sensible 200: allowing easily enough space for you to maintain your own social distancing and stand out of pinging distance of strangers.

London’s best-value theatre ticket is back.

See what’s on at Shakespeare’s Globe.

The best Shakespeare plays of all time.