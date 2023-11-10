50 Cent at London’s O2 Arena: timings and everything you need to know

Fiddy’s in town for two shows this month

Even if you don’t know much about hip-hop, you’ll know about 50 Cent. The guy is one of the most legendary rappers ever, with hits like ‘In Da Club’, ‘Candy Shop’ and ’21 Questions’ being some of the biggest pop rap tunes of the century so far.

It’s always a big deal when 50 Cent is in town – and that’s exactly what’s happening this weekend. The rapper has two huge shows lined-up for London’s O2 Arena this month as part of his ‘The Final Lap Tour’, which is celebrating 20 years of his seminal record ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’’.

The first of those shows is this Saturday, November 11. From doors and setlists to the support slots, here’s everything you need to know.

When is 50 Cent at London’s O2 Arena?

He’s playing two shows: one on November 11 and another on November 21.

What time do doors open?

Doors for both shows open at 6:30pm.

What time will 50 Cent come on stage?

Stage times haven’t been confirmed. However, the headline slot at the O2 often takes to the stage between 8:30pm and 9pm.

Have they released setlist information?

There’s no official setlist. However, according to Setlist.fm this is what 50 Cent played at a show in Dublin last week.

I'm On Some Shit What Up Gangsta I Get Money Hate It or Love It (The Game cover) If I Can’t Magic Stick (Lil’ Kim cover) Hustler’s Ambition How We Do (The Game cover) I.M.P. Candy Shop Disco Inferno Window Shopper Best Friend 21 Questions Just a Lil Bit Big Rich Town The Woo (Pop Smoke cover) Ayo Technology Down on Me (Jeremih cover) Birthday Sex (Jeremih cover) Baby by Me Many Men (Wish Death) I'm The Man In da Club Hate Bein’ Sober (Chief Keef cover) Patiently Waiting Cuffin’ Season Major Distribution 50 Shot Ya (DJ Kay Slay cover) Wanksta Stunt 101 (G‐Unit song) Poor Lil’ Rich Back Down Southside Irregular Heartbeat Grimy (G‐Unit song) I’ll Whip ya Head Boy

Who is supporting 50 Cent?

On November 11, 50 Cent will be supported by both Busta Rhymes and Jeremih. On November 21, it’ll be just Busta.

Can you still get tickets to 50 Cent’s tour in London?

There are some tickets available for both shows. The November 11 show is running lower, with tickets starting from £78, while the November 21 has more availability (starting cheaper too, at £66). Find tickets on AXS here. Try StubHub, too.

