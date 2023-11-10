London
50 Cent rapping live
Photograph: Asatur Yesayants / Shutterstock.com

50 Cent at London’s O2 Arena: timings and everything you need to know

Fiddy’s in town for two shows this month

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Even if you don’t know much about hip-hop, you’ll know about 50 Cent. The guy is one of the most legendary rappers ever, with hits like ‘In Da Club’, ‘Candy Shop’ and ’21 Questions’ being some of the biggest pop rap tunes of the century so far.

It’s always a big deal when 50 Cent is in town – and that’s exactly what’s happening this weekend. The rapper has two huge shows lined-up for London’s O2 Arena this month as part of his ‘The Final Lap Tour’, which is celebrating 20 years of his seminal record ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’’.

The first of those shows is this Saturday, November 11. From doors and setlists to the support slots, here’s everything you need to know. 

When is 50 Cent at London’s O2 Arena?

He’s playing two shows: one on November 11 and another on November 21.

What time do doors open?

Doors for both shows open at 6:30pm.

What time will 50 Cent come on stage?

Stage times haven’t been confirmed. However, the headline slot at the O2 often takes to the stage between 8:30pm and 9pm.

Have they released setlist information?  

There’s no official setlist. However, according to Setlist.fm this is what 50 Cent played at a show in Dublin last week.

  1. I'm On Some Shit
  2. What Up Gangsta
  3. I Get Money
  4. Hate It or Love It (The Game cover)
  5. If I Can’t
  6. Magic Stick (Lil’ Kim cover)
  7. Hustler’s Ambition
  8. How We Do (The Game cover)
  9. I.M.P.
  10. Candy Shop
  11. Disco Inferno
  12. Window Shopper
  13. Best Friend
  14. 21 Questions
  15. Just a Lil Bit
  16. Big Rich Town
  17. The Woo (Pop Smoke cover)
  18. Ayo Technology
  19. Down on Me (Jeremih cover)
  20. Birthday Sex (Jeremih cover)
  21. Baby by Me
  22. Many Men (Wish Death)
  23. I'm The Man
  24. In da Club
  25. Hate Bein’ Sober (Chief Keef cover)
  26. Patiently Waiting
  27. Cuffin’ Season
  28. Major Distribution
  29. 50 Shot Ya (DJ Kay Slay cover)
  30. Wanksta
  31. Stunt 101 (G‐Unit song)
  32. Poor Lil’ Rich
  33. Back Down
  34. Southside
  35. Irregular Heartbeat
  36. Grimy (G‐Unit song)
  37. I’ll Whip ya Head Boy

Who is supporting 50 Cent?

On November 11, 50 Cent will be supported by both Busta Rhymes and Jeremih. On November 21, it’ll be just Busta.

Can you still get tickets to 50 Cent’s tour in London?

There are some tickets available for both shows. The November 11 show is running lower, with tickets starting from £78, while the November 21 has more availability (starting cheaper too, at £66). Find tickets on AXS here. Try StubHub, too.

