a south london makers market
Photograph: Ben Rowe

6 ace things to buy yourself with your Christmas money

A South London Makers Market founders Liv and Dais run through their favourite indie creators

Isabelle Aron
Written by
Isabelle Aron
Got some Christmas cash to splash? Give the big brands a swerve and treat yourself to something from an ace London maker. To help you choose, we asked A South London Makers Market founders Liv and Dais to pick out some of their favourite local creators

1. The Marcon Court Project

The Marcon Court Project’s founder Laura is helping to redefine the perception of secondhand clothes by transforming preloved garments into highly covetable “new” pieces. Her half-and-half blazers and ric-rac-trimmed shirts are iconic.’

2. Leo Flowers

‘The intricacy and beauty of Leo Flowers’s paper blooms blow our minds. Each one is carefully made by hand and, because they’re everlasting, they’re a lovely way to commemorate special occasions.’

3. Son of Pear

‘The first time we saw Son of Pear’s handmade wiggly vases they really stopped us in our tracks. They’re original, beautiful and classic all at the same time.’

4. Foxberry Vintage

‘With a background in antiques and auction houses, tastemaker Jess from Foxberry Vintage has an eye for cherry-picking really exciting vintage homeware. Her highly curated edits are way ahead of the trends.’

5. Monti

‘Stained glass is a craft that can’t be replicated by machine, so we have so much respect for Monti founder Dee’s incredible skills. She manipulates coloured glass into the most breathtaking mini-artworks. The way they refract light is just heavenly.’

6. Pepper Loves

Pepper Loves’s conversation-starting candles are so joyous. Their witty slogans and hand-painted designs would liven up any mantelpiece or tablescape.’

Find more great London makers with our round up of local businesses making beautiful things in the city.

