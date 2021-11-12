6 cool things made out of recycled materials

Sustainable shopping used to mean frumpy slogan T-shirts and very unchic flasks. Now, the options are almost endless – and a lot of the trendiest items around have been dreamt up right here in London. If you need an interesting gift for that eco-conscious family member, or fancy just treating yourself to some new homeware, check out these six slick buys that won’t ruin the earth.

West London-based Blast Studio collects old coffee cups in the capital and repurposes them to create intricate objects from rubbish, like these funky lamps inspired by the shape of coral reefs. From £130.

Each Labo Mono waterproof jacket is made from a whopping 30 recycled plastic bottles. Choose from bold, funky patterns or keep it classic with a plain one in a timeless colour. From £150.

An insane amount of cotton waste ends up in landfill. Tikauo is changing that with its line of eco-friendly homeware, like cushion covers made using sustainable fibres and recycled cotton. From £30.

London craftsman Rickie Cheuk aka Rcheuk makes super-shiny kitchenware from waste scrap metals like brass, stainless steel and copper. He’s literally turning trash into treasure. From £7.50.

Grim fact: disposable masks will take about 450 years (!) to biodegrade. Petit Pli’s reusable masks are made from recycled bottles and the energy used in production is 100 percent green. £29.

Made from plastic bottles, Kind Bags offer an eco double whammy: they stop plastic waste from clogging up the sea and they’ll keep you from reaching for a carrier bag at the supermarket checkout. From £8.

Heating homes with poo, insect meal kits and an AI recycling robot: six bright ideas to save the planet.

Are reusable coffee cups actually good for the environment?