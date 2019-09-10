6 Instagram shots you (probably) took in London this summer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by annie morrad (@anniemorrad) on Aug 19, 2019 at 9:39am PDT

Here in London, each passing month brings new opportunities to live, love and gain social currency. Here are six pics that graced your ‘grams...

1. Olafur Eliasson’s rainbow reflections (above)

‘Your Uncertain Shadow’, part of Olafur Eliasson’s hyper-photogenic exhibition at the Tate, provided the perfect opportunity for all camera-shy mortals to take their one selfie of the summer. No actual face in shot necessary. Just huge multicoloured shapes. For anyone who hasn’t yet roamed the art fog, the exhibition runs into 2020. à ‘In Real Life’. Tate Modern. m Southwark.

Until Jan 5 2020. £18.

2. ‘Makr Shakr’ at the Barbican

It looked like a machine used to assemble microwaves rather than prime Instagram fodder, but you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover (or a robot by its design). ‘Makr Shakr’ turned out to be a classy cocktail-making robot that poured Negronis with style and flair, thank you very much. Its mesmerisingly smooth shaking was the star of the Barbican’s ‘AI: More Than Human’ exhibition, and many an Insta story. Just don’t ask it for a Screwdriver.

3. Chihuly at Kew

Swirling tentacles and fragile space blooms turned a corner of Kew Gardens into a sci-fi wonderland – and London was here for it, with phone cameras at the ready. Dale Chihuly’s glass sculptures glistened on ’grams across the city. So spiky! So pretty! So much like a giant version of something your mum would bring you back from a holiday in Malta! If you haven’t snapped this quintessential exhibition yet, you have until next month. à ‘Chihuly: Reflections on Nature’. Kew Gardens.

m Kew Gardens. Until Oct 27. £16.50.

4. Secret Cinema

Finger guns at the ready: hundreds of Secret Cinema-goers struck their best James Bond pose as they headed to this year’s ‘Casino Royale’-themed immersive event. Sharp-suited or in gowns split to the thigh, they all left with the same memento: a photo of them smouldering down the barrel of their iPhone lens with Big 007 Energy. Somewhere Daniel Craig is quivering in his custom-made spy boots. à ‘Casino Royale’. Secret location. Until Oct 6. From £49.

5. Rainbow crossings

Move over, Mario: the only rainbow roads we raced for this summer were London’s Pride crossings. The road markings were painted around the city from Shoreditch to Greenwich and Woolwich to Wimbledon – including permanent paintwork outside Brockwell Park – were a cause for celebration, and a joy to share whenever we found them. Next stop: roll out Trafalgar Square’s LGBTQ+ traffic lights nationwide.

6. The Aperol Lido

Imagine a trickling waterfall, a lapping pool, revellers drinking the night away… Except everything is, er, bright orange?! The arresting waters of the Aperol Lido – and the bubbling tempest of the Fiat hot tub – flooded our feeds for the whole May bank holiday weekend, showing that even after 100 years our love for the bold spirit will never be dulled. Bonus points to anyone who actually fell in while trying to nail a perfect selfie.

