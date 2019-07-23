Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right 6 totally free things to do in London this week
By Isabelle Aron Posted: Tuesday July 23 2019, 8:28am

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Uniqlo Tate Lates

This month’s Tate Late is all about the environment and sustainability in the arts. Green-friendly activities include playing with one of Olafur Eliasson’s ‘Little Sun’ solar lamps, making your own futuristic city out of Lego, climate-change speed-dating (where you chat to likeminded eco-warriors), plus DJs curated by NTS radio and loads of film screenings and talks. Tate Modern. Tube: Blackfriars. Fri Jul 26.

Latteria launch

Say ‘ciao’ to new Italian restaurant Latteria, which is throwing a big party to celebrate its launch. Get down there between 6pm and 8pm, when it’ll be serving up free pizza. Flavours include a veggie special, spicy salami and a classic margherita. Bella! Latteria. Essex Rd rail. Fri Jul 26.

Frozen cocktails

If you don’t get to sip a drink on a rooftop, is it even summer? New bar Skylark has got it covered, with free frozen watermelon cocktails and sweet views to match. Email contact@skylarkroofgarden.co.uk in advance. Skylark Roof Garden. Tube: Royal Oak. Sat Jul 27-Sun Jul 28.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ screening

Catch this cult ’80s musical-comedy-horror about a killer plant at an alfresco screening on the South Bank. The showing is powered by Electric Pedals, so if you’re feeling energetic you can hop on a bike to power the show. Southbank Centre. Tube: Waterloo. Wed Jul 24.

Massaoke

Nervous to do karaoke on your own? There’s safety in numbers at Massaoke, which is exactly what it sounds like: karaoke en masse. A live band will play rock, pop and indie bangers while the lyrics appear on a big screen. All you have to do is try to sing in tune. The Scoop. Tube: London Bridge. Fri Jul 26.

Crussh giveaway

Swing by Crussh in Holborn to up your five-a-day intake this Wednesday. There are 100 acai bowls up for grabs – made with acai (obvs), sliced banana, blueberries and granola. Beats grabbing a bit of toast on your way out the door, right? Crussh, New St Square. Tube: Chancery Lane. Wed Jul 24.

