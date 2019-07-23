6 totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Uniqlo Tate Lates

This month’s Tate Late is all about the environment and sustainability in the arts. Green-friendly activities include playing with one of Olafur Eliasson’s ‘Little Sun’ solar lamps, making your own futuristic city out of Lego, climate-change speed-dating (where you chat to likeminded eco-warriors), plus DJs curated by NTS radio and loads of film screenings and talks. Tate Modern. Tube: Blackfriars. Fri Jul 26.

Latteria launch

Say ‘ciao’ to new Italian restaurant Latteria, which is throwing a big party to celebrate its launch. Get down there between 6pm and 8pm, when it’ll be serving up free pizza. Flavours include a veggie special, spicy salami and a classic margherita. Bella! Latteria. Essex Rd rail. Fri Jul 26.

Frozen cocktails

If you don’t get to sip a drink on a rooftop, is it even summer? New bar Skylark has got it covered, with free frozen watermelon cocktails and sweet views to match. Email contact@skylarkroofgarden.co.uk in advance. Skylark Roof Garden. Tube: Royal Oak. Sat Jul 27-Sun Jul 28.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ screening

Catch this cult ’80s musical-comedy-horror about a killer plant at an alfresco screening on the South Bank. The showing is powered by Electric Pedals, so if you’re feeling energetic you can hop on a bike to power the show. Southbank Centre. Tube: Waterloo. Wed Jul 24.

Massaoke

Nervous to do karaoke on your own? There’s safety in numbers at Massaoke, which is exactly what it sounds like: karaoke en masse. A live band will play rock, pop and indie bangers while the lyrics appear on a big screen. All you have to do is try to sing in tune. The Scoop. Tube: London Bridge. Fri Jul 26.

Crussh giveaway

Swing by Crussh in Holborn to up your five-a-day intake this Wednesday. There are 100 acai bowls up for grabs – made with acai (obvs), sliced banana, blueberries and granola. Beats grabbing a bit of toast on your way out the door, right? Crussh, New St Square. Tube: Chancery Lane. Wed Jul 24.

