Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

7 Indian restaurants in London have been crowned the best in the UK

In the 2024 British Indian Good Food Guide, several restaurants in the capital make the cut

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
News Editor, Time Out UK and Time Out London
Indian food with naan
Photograph: Shutterstock
Advertising

Few cuisines are quite as beloved in the UK as Indian – and this country’s Indian food scene boasts a vast amount of variety. Not only is there a curry house for every kind of Indian cuisine but those restaurants come in all shapes and sizes, from cherished local curry houses to dependable chains and Michelin-starred eateries

Out to celebrate the nation’s best Indian restos is British Indian Good Food Guide (BIGFG), which recently published its list of the best 20 restaurants in the UK for 2024. And excitingly, several institutions in that top 20 are right here in the capital.

The highest-ranking London restaurant in the top 20 was Quilon, a Michelin-starred place near St James’s Park that serves up coastal Indian cuisine. Quilon came second, with the BIGFG describing it as ‘among the new generation of Indian restaurants specialising in lighter sauces and a more eclectic menu’.

London scooped third place in this year’s list, too, with Benares Restaurant & Bar, while Michelin-starred Tamarind came sixth and Kanishka placed seventh. 

Also in the top 20 was Regent’s Street’s Veeraswamy, which came 13th and says it’s the ‘oldest Indian restaurant in the UK’, while two more of the capital’s institutions closed out the list: Darjeeling Express at 18 and Kachori at 20. 

Congrats to those seven restaurants! You can find all the restaurants in the British Indian Good Food Guide here.

Time Out and London’s best Indian restaurants

Always on the lookout for a new Indian restaurant to try? We’ve got you covered here at Time Out. Check out our ultimate guide to London’s best Indian restaurants, then check out our favourite curries across the UK.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.  

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.