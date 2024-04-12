London
Timeout

Westminster School, London
Photograph: Shutterstock

7 of the UK’s best private schools are in London, according to a prestigious ranking

Harrow and Westminster School are among the posh institutions recognised in Carfax Educations’s ‘School's Index’

Amy Houghton
Written by
Amy Houghton
London is home to some of the richest kids in the country, so of course it’s got plenty of posh private schools for mum and dad to pack ’em off to. And when you’re splurging all that cash on an education, it’s fair to expect it to be damn near flawless.

Well, the Tallulahs and Tarquins of the city can rest easy in the knowledge that seven of London’s independent schools are officially among the best in the country. Carfax Educations's ‘School's Index’ ranked the UK’s 30 best senior private schools (meaning ones attended by exam age students doing GSCEs, A Levels, or the International Baccalaureate). You can have a look at all the schools in the index here

If you’re familiar with the city’s private school scene, the results probably won’t come as much of a surprise. Many of the same culprits popped up in other posh school rankings

Obviously Harrow School, which has churned out seven British prime ministers, made the cut. Carfax Education noted that it ‘delivers on every level – academics, sporting prowess and with a wide offer of cultural activities’. At almost £17k a term, we should hope so. 

Other London institutions to be recognised were Westminster School (for its focus on ‘intellectual curiosity’), King’s College School (for its ‘fun, exhilarating and purposeful’ lessons) and North London Collegiate School (for ‘shaping young women of influence and impact’). Have a look at the rest of the list below. 

These London schools are the best in the UK, according to Carfax Education

  • Dulwich College, Dulwich 
  • Harrow School, Harrow-on-the-Hill 
  • King’s College School, Wimbledon
  • North London Collegiate School, Edgware
  • St. Paul’s School, Barnes
  • St Paul’s Girls’ School, Hammersmith
  • Westminster School, Westminster

