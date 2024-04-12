7 of the UK’s best private schools are in London, according to a prestigious ranking

London is home to some of the richest kids in the country, so of course it’s got plenty of posh private schools for mum and dad to pack ’em off to. And when you’re splurging all that cash on an education, it’s fair to expect it to be damn near flawless.

Well, the Tallulahs and Tarquins of the city can rest easy in the knowledge that seven of London’s independent schools are officially among the best in the country. Carfax Educations's ‘School's Index’ ranked the UK’s 30 best senior private schools (meaning ones attended by exam age students doing GSCEs, A Levels, or the International Baccalaureate). You can have a look at all the schools in the index here.

If you’re familiar with the city’s private school scene, the results probably won’t come as much of a surprise. Many of the same culprits popped up in other posh school rankings.

Obviously Harrow School, which has churned out seven British prime ministers, made the cut. Carfax Education noted that it ‘delivers on every level – academics, sporting prowess and with a wide offer of cultural activities’. At almost £17k a term, we should hope so.

Other London institutions to be recognised were Westminster School (for its focus on ‘intellectual curiosity’), King’s College School (for its ‘fun, exhilarating and purposeful’ lessons) and North London Collegiate School (for ‘shaping young women of influence and impact’). Have a look at the rest of the list below.

These London schools are the best in the UK, according to Carfax Education

Dulwich College, Dulwich

Harrow School, Harrow-on-the-Hill

King’s College School, Wimbledon

North London Collegiate School, Edgware

St. Paul’s School, Barnes

St Paul’s Girls’ School, Hammersmith

Westminster School, Westminster

They’re not the only places in the capital offering an excellent education, though. Take a glimpse at the best secondary schools in the city and see which London uni made the top ten in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

