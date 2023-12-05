These are London’s top 10 secondary schools, according to the Sunday Times

Choosing somewhere to mould your ‘orrible little wretch into a proper, functioning human being is no easy task. Secondary schools vary immensely: some are academic powerhouses designed to get kids into high-flying unis, some have innovative, fresh curriculums, some have more of a focus on physical and mental wellbeing – and some schools do all of that and more.

One of the most prestigious and definitive rankings of schools is the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide, which published its 2024 edition last weekend (December 3). This year marked the 31st edition of the guide, which lists schools across the UK based on everything from examination results and inspection reports to facilities and lunches.

Top of this year’s ranking of state schools in London came Wilson’s School in Wallington. The boys’ grammar school beat many of the country’s most famous private schools in its exam results.

Second came Queen Elizabeth’s School, a boys’ grammar school in Barnet, followed by the Henrietta Barnett School, a girls’ grammar school in Hampstead Garden Suburb.

These are the top ten state secondary schools in London, according to the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2024.

Wilson’s School (Wallington) Queen Elizabeth’s School (Barnet) The Henrietta Barnett School (Hampstead Garden Suburb) St Olave’s Grammar School (Orpington) The Tiffin Girls’ School (Kingston) Tiffin School (Kingston) The Latymer School (Edmonton) St Michael’s Catholic Grammar School (Finchley) Newstead Wood School (Orpington) Sutton Grammar School (Sutton)

The entire Sunday Times ranking features over a thousand searchable schools (find out more on the official website – behind a paywall – here)

And the achievements of London’s educational establishments don’t stop at schools. Recently on Time Out we’ve also covered how three unis in the capital were named the best in the UK, how one London institution was named one of the best universities in the world and how the city was named the best place in the world for students.

Did you see that six London streets have been named the best to live on in the UK?

Plus: one of London’s most adventurous art galleries is closing.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.