  • News
  • City Life

7 sensational snaps of football fever in London

By Samantha Willis Posted: Monday June 25 2018, 4:38pm

7 sensational snaps of football fever in London

After England’s 6-1 Fifa World Cup win against Panama last night, Instagram was buzzing with jubilant Londoners reacting to this country’s biggest ever victory in a World Cup.

Temperatures soared to 24C and the celebrations at various big-screen venues erupted as John Stones managed to put two in the back of the net, Jesse Lingard curled in a screamer (and did a little jig) and Harry hammered home a hat-trick.

Here’s a little snapshot of the city on the scorching Sunday afternoon that made history:

Boxpark Croydon:

 

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

A post shared by Tom Webber (@tomwebber5) on

Flat Iron Square:

 

Goal number 3 or 5 or 18 or something

A post shared by Gareth 🔆 (@g_str) on

Vauxhall Street Food Garden:

 

Skylight London:

 

Pitch:

 

Boxpark Shoreditch:

 

Pure vibes this afternoon in Shoreditch! #WorldCup #worldcup2018 #ENG

A post shared by BOXPARK Shoreditch (@boxpark) on

Last Days of Shoreditch:

 

 

Gearing up for England’s Thursday-night clash against Belgium? Here are the best places to watch it.

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Samantha Willis

Samantha Willis is social media editor at Time Out. She's always on two percent batt and once got hit by a tractor in London. Follow her on Instagram @samanthawillis.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest