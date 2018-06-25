7 sensational snaps of football fever in London

After England’s 6-1 Fifa World Cup win against Panama last night, Instagram was buzzing with jubilant Londoners reacting to this country’s biggest ever victory in a World Cup.
Temperatures soared to 24C and the celebrations at various big-screen venues erupted as John Stones managed to put two in the back of the net, Jesse Lingard curled in a screamer (and did a little jig) and Harry hammered home a hat-trick.
Here’s a little snapshot of the city on the scorching Sunday afternoon that made history:
Boxpark Croydon:
Flat Iron Square:
Vauxhall Street Food Garden:
Skylight London:
Pitch:
Boxpark Shoreditch:
Last Days of Shoreditch:
Gearing up for England’s Thursday-night clash against Belgium? Here are the best places to watch it.
