7 sensational snaps of football fever in London

After England’s 6-1 Fifa World Cup win against Panama last night, Instagram was buzzing with jubilant Londoners reacting to this country’s biggest ever victory in a World Cup.

Temperatures soared to 24C and the celebrations at various big-screen venues erupted as John Stones managed to put two in the back of the net, Jesse Lingard curled in a screamer (and did a little jig) and Harry hammered home a hat-trick.

Here’s a little snapshot of the city on the scorching Sunday afternoon that made history:

Boxpark Croydon:

Flat Iron Square:

Vauxhall Street Food Garden:

Skylight London:

Pitch:

Boxpark Shoreditch:

Last Days of Shoreditch:

