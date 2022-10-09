Never miss a game with our guide to the best indoor and outdoor World Cup 2022 screenings across the city

It seems like the dust has barely settled since the Lionesses brought football home for the first time in over 50 years this summer. But strap in, because it's time for another nail-biting round of international football.

And this is going to be a biggie, because after six years of waiting, the World Cup is back, baby. The month-long carnival of heroic performances, career-defining cock-ups, and TV camera cutaways to fans on the edge of euphoria (or despair – who doesn’t remember the crying old man from Brazil?) has rolled back into town and will most likely be making up a large proportion of your daily conversations between November 20 and December 18.

Following our heartbreaking near win in the Men's Euros 2020, England are actually third favourites to bring the trophy home at Qatar 2022, coming behind five-time winners Brazil and current title holders France. We don't want to get our hopes up too much and have to deal with the likely subsequent devastation, but the Three Lions might actually surprise everyone and win the bloody thing.

And there are more than the England fixtures to get excited about. In the first week alone you’ve got USA v Wales, Senegal v Netherlands and Denmark v Tunisia, while the opening fixture is the one we’ve all been waiting for, er... Qatar v Ecuador.

There is a list of giant screens and parties as long as David Seaman’s ponytail all vying for your attendance during this World Cup's biggest games. Fortunately, we’ve whittled it down to the best, so all you have to do is turn up, quickly google the offside rule and watch the action unfold.

